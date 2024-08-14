'Misconception' and the realities of fertility treatment

According to 2022 data published by the CDC, birth rates declined for women 24 and under and rose for women ages 25 to 29 and even older from 35 to 49.

For many women, having children later in life is made possible through fertility treatment.

That phrase encompasses a lengthy journey of testing and treatments. One that has many steps and many a dollar attached to it.

Kristen V. Brownis a health reporter. She wentthrough theIVFjourneyin the U.S. anddocumentedit in the new podcast “Misconception.” We talk to her about what she learned.

