Photos: Family of Michael Brown Jr. marches on Ferguson 10 years later

On Aug. 9, 2014, Michael Brown Jr. was shot and killed by a white Ferguson, Mo., police officer.

Brown's body laid in the street for hours before protests erupted in the north St. Louis County town and around the country. The moment was a flashpoint, sparking renewed calls for justice against police brutality and an emphasis on supporting Black communities.

Michael Brown Sr. and his wife Cal Brown founded the Chosen For Change Organization to turn their pain into purpose.

The nonprofit has a slew of community programming to support the families of those who have lost a child.

Lezley McSpadden, Brown Jr.’s mother, also founded The Michael O.D. Brown We Love Our Sons & Daughters Foundation in the wake of her son’s death.

On Friday, Brown Sr. led a multi-mile unity march from Normandy High School — where Brown Jr. graduated 8 days before he was killed — to Canfield Drive, the site of his son’s death.

“I’m not gonna never let the world forget about my son,” he told St. Louis Public Radio on Friday. “We wanted to show what he did in his life before the hashtag.”

Take a look at the march.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Protestors march in the streets during a unity march.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Trinaya’ Walker, 22, holds her daughter Bobbie Ann Atkins, 6, during the unity march.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Hundreds of demonstrators take to the streets, during a unity march commemorating a decade after Michael Brown Jr.’s police killing in Ferguson.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Ebony Williams, 33, of The Ville, yells out “say his name!”, during a unity march commemorating a decade after Michael Brown Jr.’s police killing in Ferguson.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Adara Ameer, 19, of Florissant waits for unity march commemorating a decade after Michael Brown Jr.’s police killing in Ferguson.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Left, Cornel West speaks during a memorial service commemorating a decade after Brown Jr.’s police killing along Canfield Drive in Ferguson. Right, demonstrators lay a thousand blue roses along Canfield Drive, the site where Michael Brown Jr. was killed.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Protestors march streets during a unity march commemorating a decade after Michael Brown Jr.’s police killing.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Roland Garner, 39, of St. Joseph, Missouri, joins hundreds of demonstrators, during a unity march.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Angelique Kidd, 51, of Ferguson, protests during the unity march.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Andrew Joseph, 50, of Tampa Fla., leads chants, during the unity march.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Demonstrators lay a thousand blue roses along Canfield Drive, the site where Michael Brown Jr. was killed.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Clara Holmes, 55, of north St. Louis, makes her way to Canfield Drive.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis County, rests her arm on Michael Brown Sr.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Andrew Joseph, 50, of Tampa Fla., reflects on Michael Brown Jr.’s death alongside his father Michael Brown Sr.