More movies, TV productions coming to Cincinnati, and Ohio

The state of Ohio is granting more than $36 million in tax credits to entertainment companies. The Motion Picture Tax Credit Program will support 14 movies, two television productions, and one Broadway production.

The program was created in 2009 to draw movie makers to the state. So far, 138 projects have benefitted, and according to the Department of Development, created 500 jobs.

In the current crop of productions, six of the 14 movies will be shot in Cincinnati and Southwest Ohio, including:

Breaking Up with Mom and Dad, Cincinnati, $6,117,813

Cincinnati, $6,117,813 Epiphany , Cincinnati , $10,749,914.70

, Cincinnati $10,749,914.70 Furever Home , Southwest, $1,053,879.60

, Southwest, $1,053,879.60 Help Me , Hamilton/Cincinnati, $403,744.20

, Hamilton/Cincinnati, $403,744.20 The Mastermind , Cincinnati, $4,053,423

, Cincinnati, $4,053,423 Water's Edge, Southwest, $113,100

Earlier this month, the Sundance Film Festival announced Cincinnati was a finalist as the event considers a new home.

Gov. Mike DeWine says that shows the credit is working. "Both Cincinnati and Ohio pride ourselves on being a world-class destination where movies are made and celebrated. And whatever the entertainment is — creative, cultural, or sports — Cincinnati is known for being a city that knows how to do big things. We love to roll out the red carpet and will do the same for a festival as iconic as Sundance."

The refundable tax credit is worth 30% of production cast and crew wages and other in-state spending for eligible productions, of everything from feature-length films, to video games and music videos.