Who’s Right and Whose Right? Abortion in the Post-Dobbs Era: Dr. Jennifer Savitski

About the Presentation:

The provision of healthcare for women has become increasingly complex since the US Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling that the U.S. Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Dr. Jennifer Savitski will discuss the current state of abortion access, the impact of State legislation and how providers and patients across the country are adapting to this new landscape of women’s healthcare.

About Our Speaker:

Dr. Jennifer Savitski has spent her career serving the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Cleveland Clinic Akron General and the patients and communities served by the Akron General Health System. She completed her residency at Akron General and has been a member of Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Medical Staff since 2005.

Dr. Savitski has held many leadership roles and is currently the Chair of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Medical Director of CCAG’s Forensic Nursing program called the PATH Center (Providing Access to Healing). She led the team that created Akron General’s first Forensic Nursing program in response to a community need for these services. Thousands of victims of crime have been cared for by the PATH Center under Dr. Savitski’s leadership. She also established CCAG’s first Centering Pregnancy Program at the Women’s Health Center to address the disparities in outcomes for Black pregnant people and the infant mortality crisis disproportionately affecting Black infants. These efforts have resulted in her being recognized as the Northeast Ohio Women’s Network Woman of Achievement, the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence Institutional Change Maker and the recipient of the CCAG Graduate Medical Education Leadership Award.

She is an Associate Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Northeast Ohio Medical University, where she also served on the Obstetrics & Gynecology Council and collaborated with the OB/GYN Student Interest Group. Her memberships include Fellow in the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists, Association of Professors of Gynecology & Obstetrics, International Association of Forensic Nurses, Ohio State Medical Association and Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

Dr. Savitski proudly serves her community through involvement with the Ohio Department of Health Pregnancy Associated Mortality Review Board, the Summit County Public Health Department Child, Fetal and Infant Fatality Review Board and the Haven of Rest. She previously served on the Ohio Commission on Minority Health and The City of Akron’s Social Justice and Racial Equality Task Force. She currently sits on the Executive Committee of the Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce, the Executive Committee of Full Term First Birthday Greater Akron and is the President of the Women’s Network Leadership Institute.

She received her undergraduate degree from The University of Akron and medical degree from East Tennessee State University, Quillen College of Medicine. She is board-certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Dr. Savitski lives in West Akron with her husband Edward. They have three daughters: Josephine, Veronica, and Elizabeth.