Goodyear at 125: Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future: Richard Kramer

About the Presentation:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2023. Throughout its history, the company has faced challenges, found innovative solutions and delivered breakthrough products and technology to enhance mobility…and more. Why is that relevant now and, more importantly, to Goodyear’s future? Rich Kramer, Goodyear’s chairman, CEO and president will share his perspective on how the company’s history has influenced its road ahead. He’ll also provide his thoughts on the role Akron has played as the home of a global industry leader and why he’s optimistic for the future of both the company and the city.

About Our Speaker:

Rich Kramer is Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. He became CEO in 2010 and was elected Chairman by Goodyear’s Board of Directors later the same year.

Kramer’s tenure as CEO – now the second longest in company history – has coincided with an inflection point in transportation that has led to the evolution of Goodyear into a technology-driven mobility company. While it continues to supply customers with a portfolio of high-quality tires and services, Goodyear has established itself as a leader in providing services, tools, analytics and products for evolving modes of transportation, including electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles and fleets of shared and connected consumer vehicles.

Before joining Goodyear, Kramer was a partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he spent 13 years including a three-year assignment based in France. Born in Cleveland, Kramer attended John Carroll University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration in 1986.

Since 2012, Kramer has served on the board of directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company, an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings and the largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies in the US. In addition, he became a commissioner for the Coalition for Reimagined Mobility in 2022. Currently, Kramer also serves on the board of directors for the Cleveland Clinic and The Cleveland Orchestra and is a member of The Business Council. He also is deeply engaged in community leadership roles with the Akron Regional Chamber of Commerce and Akron Tomorrow.