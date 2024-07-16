Sustaining Our Future: Energy, Agriculture, and Climate Change

About the Presentation:

Join us for a facilitated session as leaders from agriculture and energy come together to discuss the pressing issues and promising pathways for the future of climate change.

Through an engaging facilitated discussion by Zaria Johnson, we will unpack the intricate relationship between energy, agriculture, and climate change. Panelist Mike Chadsey and Erin Fitzgerald will share valuable insights into the current state of affairs and explore the exciting opportunities that lie ahead. Discover how energy, agriculture, and climate-conscious business are reshaping industries and communities worldwide.

This session will shed light on the interdependencies between energy production, agricultural systems, and climate action, emphasizing their profound influence on one another. Learn about the strategies, policies, business models, and technological advancements driving sustainability in these sectors. Explore innovative initiatives and collaborative efforts that are building a more resilient and environmentally responsible future.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the conversation. Be prepared to delve into practical solutions and approaches to address the challenges posed by climate change. Together, we will explore how we can foster economic growth, achieve energy independence, ensure food security, and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

About Our Speakers:

Erin Fitzgerald is a mission-driven leader, fearless champion, and diplomatic change agent for sustainability and climate change, Erin Fitzgerald is a visionary at the forefront of the socially responsible, climate-smart agriculture and sustainable business model movements. Offering decades of global experience, Erin is a trusted voice who inspires and connects business leaders to ignite sustainable transformation through research-backed action, excelling in achieving win-win outcomes.

Most recently, the Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action alliance, Erin revived the organization and positioned the 501(c)(3) to become a leader in sustainable food systems and climate change in agriculture. Representing 44 organizations and 1.2M+ farmers and ranchers nationwide, Erin built the organization’s governance, established strategic partnerships, and innovated programming, making the USFRA a valued industry force.

Securing a global reputation, Erin was a central figure in positioning the USFRA to serve as the secretariat for the Decade of Ag, a first-of-its-kind, sector-wide movement on a mission to fight climate change and build a new future for food agriculture by 2030. As a result, Erin delivered game-changing presentations at the United Nations Food System Summit, Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP), and World Economic Forum, presenting agriculture as a solution to climate change. Working with hundreds of U.S. stakeholders, Erin cast a vision that built viable solutions, resulting in a new future for food agriculture. Through Honor the Harvest, Erin shaped a unique farm-based leadership experience for the top 150 invited industry voices to co-create the future of agriculture. Brokering uncommon people and unprecedented collaboration, the depth of Erin’s rolodex is unrivaled and she has proven—repeatedly—that she can spark shared visions, purpose, and action.

Previously the Senior Vice President of Global Sustainability for the Dairy Management Inc. & Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy—the organization where she held numerous leadership roles for more than a decade—Erin drove the strategic direction that secured international partnerships in the United Nations. Erin’s leadership set the tone for the future of sustainable food systems in the U.N. by developing research and global sourcing programs, thought leadership, and communication platforms.

Through numerous keynotes and publications, Erin leverages her platform, voice, and expertise to advocate for global change. She authored a section on technology in agriculture in the UN HLPE-FSN report and was a guest lecturer at the University of Notre Dame, Northwestern University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Her work is published in The Process of Voluntary Radical Change for Corporate Social Responsibility: The Case of the Dairy Industry and A Better Planet: Forty Big Ideas for a Sustainable Future. Additionally, she is a former Expert-in Residence for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Erin’s early leadership includes key roles with the Lowendal Group: Lowendal America in Chicago and Cardinal Health, stateside and internationally. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Finance with a concentration in International Business from the University of Notre Dame, and she holds a Notre Dame Leadership Certificate.

Continuously recognized for her innovations and advocacy, Erin was named a White House Champion of Change in 2015 and an Agricultural Innovation Prize Judge: Powered by 40 Chances in 2014. She was named one of Chicago Crain’s 40 Under 40 in 2011, and she earned Cardinal Health’s Chairman Award. Additionally, a prolific speaker, in just the past few years, she has been invited to share her innovative thought leadership at no fewer than 100 events, including the United Nations and World Economic Forum.

Erin’s current and past board appointments include service with Sustainable America, the Food Waste Reduction Alliance, Aspen Institute First Movers, the Further with Food Coalition, Nature4Climate, and the Notre Dame Deloitte Center for Ethical Leadership. She is a sustainability agriculture participant in the North America Climate Smart Alliance, the White House Climate Data Initiative, Solutions from the Land, the National Agricultural Water Quality Practice Assessment, the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, WBCSD Enhanced Assessment of Risk in Food and Ag Sector, WEF Protein Action Committee, Keystone Decarbonization Advisory, Food Waste Reduction Alliance, and the Danforth Advisory Board for AgTech Next.

Serving as a bridge between consumers and science, Erin’s data-driven work is an extension of her mission-driven focus. Fueled by a long-term global vision, Erin knows that her work is a calling; by working with business leaders, she believes that sustainable change is possible for decades to come. Combining stewardship and storytelling, Erin inspires action to transform business.

Mike Chadsey serves as Director of Public Relations for the Ohio Oil and Gas Association. In that capacity, he leads OOGA’s engagement with the media in the state and continues the Association’s great work of creating and building relationships with local elected, community, and business leaders throughout the state.

Immediately prior to joining OOGA, Mike served two years as the first state director of Energy In Depth-Ohio (EID), a grassroots advocacy, research and education initiative organized in support of responsible oil and gas development.

Mike has served in a variety of roles over the last 20 years at both the local and state level working for various campaigns and office holders. He was elected by the voters of Summit County as a Board member of the Summit County Educational Service Center in 2017 and re-elected in 2021. He is a graduate of Kent State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

He lives with his wife, Jean Anne and their daughter Madeline and son Matthew in Green.

About our Moderator: Zaria Johnson is a reporter/producer at Ideastream Public Media covering the environment.

She is a Cleveland native and 2022 graduate of Kent State University. Previously, she interned with The Columbus Dispatch, The Land and Akron Life Magazine. Prior to graduation she worked as editor-in-chief of Kent State's student publications The Kent Stater/KentWired and UHURU Magazine.

She is passionate about community engagement and community-based reporting, especially on topics relating to the environment and marginalized communities.