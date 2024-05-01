© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Ohio State protestors return to South Oval less than a week after police arrest dozens

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By George Shillcock
Published May 1, 2024 at 6:06 PM EDT
Follow for live updates as Ohio State students protest on May 1 at the university's South Oval.

5:50 p.m. Protestors start gathering on South Oval

Ohio State University students are gathering again to protest Israel's war in Gaza and call on the university to stop funding companies supportive of Israel on Wednesday.

Protestors donning keffiyehs, a traditional and symbolic Palestinian headwear, started gathering on the back patio of the Ohio Union around 5:30 p.m. Other carried signs or wore shirts supportive of Palestinians and a ceasefire as Israel continues its war against Hamas in Gaza.

The protest is set to start at 6 p.m. Dozens were arrested at a protest held on campus last week.

Ohio State police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested 41 people last week and charged them with criminal trespassing.

Ohio State University has locked some buildings in anticipation of Wednesday night's planned protest on the South Oval, including the Ohio Union, which has a sign posted in the window saying only staff members will be allowed card access into the building.

"The university is aware of a planned demonstration that some participants are referring to as an encampment," Ohio State spokesman Ben Johnson said in an email to WOSU.

The group Students for Justice in Palestine said on its Instagram story that it is encouraging students to wear Palestinian and OSU clothing to the demonstration. The group criticized the university for closing the buildings to students.

"Each act of repression they enact only strengthens the students power," the group said in an Instagram post.

This is a developing story.
George Shillcock
George Shillcock is a reporter for 89.7 NPR News. He joined the WOSU newsroom in April 2023 following three years as a reporter in Iowa with the USA Today Network.
