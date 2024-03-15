Public potentially exposed to measles case at Disney on Ice, Dayton-area medical building

Another Montgomery County resident has a confirmed case of measles.

There are two known locations where the person could have potentially exposed others to measles.

On March 8 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati at the 7 p.m. Disney on Ice show. Anyone who attended the show or was in the building up to two hours after the show ended may have been exposed to measles.

On March 13 at any of the offices in the Sugarcreek Health Center, 6438 Wilmington Pike, between 12:55 p.m. and 4 p.m.

People at either of these locations at the given dates and times are advised to notify their local health department.



Montgomery County residents should call 937-225-5991 or visit www.phdmc.org

Greene County residents should call 937-805-9122

Residents from other counties should call their local health department.

This is so the department can assess vaccination status, provide information regarding signs and symptoms of measles, and inform people of the next steps to keep themselves and others protected.

Measles is very contagious. Children infected with measles can spread it to others, even before they have symptoms. The measles virus can live for up to two hours in the air after an infected person leaves the room. Nine out of 10 unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to measles will become infected.

Symptoms may not occur for up to 21 days after exposure to an individual who has measles.

Symptoms of measles can include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a rash beginning 3-5 days after other symptoms occur.

Measles can be serious, and about 1 in 5 people who get measles will be hospitalized with complications such as pneumonia, dehydration, or brain swelling.

If you are experiencing symptoms, avoid contact with others and seek care from your health care provider.

Health officials advise people call the provider before arriving if they are concerned about measles symptoms, to prevent cases spreading.