Women's flag football is coming to Wittenberg University in 2026

Wittenberg University announced it will sponsor a women’s flag football intercollegiate athletics team starting in the spring 2026 season.

The university says women’s flag football has seen a 50% jump in participation nationwide at the high school level in the last three years.

The NCAA recently recognized flag football as an emerging sport for women. At least 65 colleges already sponsor teams at the club or varsity level, with more slated to join in 2026.

“Flag Football will soon become the fastest-growing sport for women at the high school and collegiate levels in the country,” said Brian Agler, Wittenberg's vice president and director of athletics and recreation, in a statement.

“We have studied its progression, and we have participated in NFL functions and clinics," he added. "We are excited to initiate our flag football program, and we are very appreciative of the alumni who have stepped forward to help fund the program to ensure a positive start.”

Chris Johnson, Wittenberg’s current assistant defensive back coach, will be the head coach of the women's flag football league.

"Women’s flag football is coming to Wittenberg at a great time right now because of the growing interest in women’s sports in general," Johnson said in a statement, in part. "With the support of professional leagues, the NCAA, and high school organizations, young women have new and exciting opportunities, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to build on that momentum."

In July, the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced it plans to sanction a state championship event in girls flag football in Spring 2026.

That announcement comes five years after the creation of the first Girls High School Flag Football division in the state, which has led to more than 80 Ohio schools sponsoring girls flag football teams, according to Wittenberg officials.

Women’s flag football will also make its Olympic debut in 2028.

Agler said the focus going forward will be on recruiting new student athletes to Wittenberg and setting up campus events and meetings to attract interest among currently enrolled students.