Ohio agencies have prepared for months for upcoming solar eclipse

Preparing for the April 8 eclipse means more than having your eclipse glasses at the ready.

State agencies have been coordinating for months to make the event safe for drivers.

The last total solar eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806. The next total solar eclipse in Ohio will be in the year 2099. With the crowds expected to flood the path of totality for this historic event, authorities have several tips to prepare for the event.

1. Plan will you will be watching (and don't pick the side of the road).

Sgt. Tyler Ross with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that there are many great places to view the eclipse, but the side of the road isn’t one of them, so have a plan for a designated viewing location beforehand.

“Remember stopping along the sides of the roads or exit ramps is prohibited and is also unsafe," Ross said. "So don’t stop on the side of highways, don’t stop on exit ramps, don’t stop in rest areas - those are where truckers, they have drivetime hours and need to stop, so stay out of those areas.”

ODOT is treating the solar eclipse like a major travel holiday and restricting roadwork and reducing the size of active work zones as much as possible to accommodate the extra traffic.

However that isn’t possible on 1-75 through Cincinnati and Dayton, which could lead to congestion in the Miami Valley region.

Also vulnerable to congestion are 1-70/71 in downtown Columbus, 1-70 in Zanesville, 1-475 on the southwest side of Toledo and several projects in the Akron metro area on 1-76,1-77 and SR 8.

2. Have a game plan for traffic.

The highway patrol warned that traffic snarls could happen as hundreds of thousands of people try to leave the area at the same time after the eclipse has passed.

Officials urged motorists to keep their gas tank full.

3. Bring your patience and the right supplies.

State leaders also advised drivers have a game plan in place if stranded in traffic.

“Before heading out to your destination make a preparedness kit for your vehicle and include items like paper maps, snacks, drinks, cash, a cell phone charger, blankets and certainly remember to pack your patience in your emergency preparedness kit as well," said Phillip Clayton with the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

Governor Mike DeWine signed Executive Order 2024-04D that directs all state departments and agencies to be ready and prepared to ensure the health and safety of all Ohioans and visitors before, during, and after the eclipse.

Find more information at eclipse.ohio.gov.

