Strapping in for Super Tuesday 2024

This week, we’re broadcasting from one of the states holding their primary election today – Alabama.

Votes are also being cast in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.Democrats are also holding a caucus in American Samoa.

And after some uncertainty, we now know Donald Trump is eligible to appear on the ballot in all the remaining contests.

On Monday, all nine Supreme Court justices rejected a move by Colorado voters, who cited a provision of the 14thAmendment of the Constitution, to bar the Republican frontrunner from appearing on the state’s ballot.

We work through what that means for the election this year – and any future attempt to disqualify the former president.

