Warm weather cancels longest sled dog race in Eastern United States

Published March 1, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST
Musher Keith Aili of Ray, Minn., and his sled dog team cross Portage Lake in Portage, Maine. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)
Organizers of the Can-Am Crown, the longest sled dog race in the Eastern United States, have canceled the race because there wasn’t enough snow for dogs and mushers to safely race this year.

It’s the first time in the event’s three-decade history that the race has been called off.

We hear from Jonathan Hayes who planned to compete in that race with his dogs.

Jonathan Hayes races his dog sled. (Courtesy of Jonathan Hayes)

 

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

