Judge rescinds mistrial declaration in Meade murder trial

Moments after Judge David Young declared a mistrial in the murder trial of former Franklin County Sheriff Deputy Jason Meade, he rescinded the decision.

Meade was charged with two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide in the December 2020 shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr.

Young initially declared the mistrial on Friday after jurors reported they were unable to reach a verdict.

Meade testified during his trial and claimed he shot Goodson, while he was entering a home in the North Linden area, after he saw Goodson point a gun at him.

Meade was in the area as part of a U.S. Marshal Task Force searching for a suspect in an unrelated case.

During the trial, the jury also heard testimony from members of Goodson's family, expert witnesses and other law enforcement officers.

