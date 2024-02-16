© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Judge rescinds mistrial declaration in Meade murder trial

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By WOSU News Staff
Published February 16, 2024 at 11:30 AM EST
Defendant Jason Meade, back, and his attorney Mark Collins, front, listen to opening statements Jan. 31, 2024, in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Meade is charged with murder after shooting and killing Casey Goodson Jr. on Dec. 4, 2020.
Brooke LaValley
/
The Columbus Dispatch
Former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Michael Jason Meade testifies in his own defense on Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Meade testified he shot Casey Goodson Jr. after the 23-year-old pointed a gun at him on Dec. 4, 2020.

Moments after Judge David Young declared a mistrial in the murder trial of former Franklin County Sheriff Deputy Jason Meade, he rescinded the decision.

Meade was charged with two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide in the December 2020 shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr.

Young initially declared the mistrial on Friday after jurors reported they were unable to reach a verdict.

Meade testified during his trial and claimed he shot Goodson, while he was entering a home in the North Linden area, after he saw Goodson point a gun at him.

Meade was in the area as part of a U.S. Marshal Task Force searching for a suspect in an unrelated case.

During the trial, the jury also heard testimony from members of Goodson's family, expert witnesses and other law enforcement officers.

This is a developing story.
