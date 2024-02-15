© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Second juror dismissed in Jason Meade murder trial, causing deliberations to restart

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By George Shillcock
Published February 15, 2024 at 4:02 PM EST
Former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Michael Jason Meade testifies in his own defense on Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Meade testified he shot Casey Goodson Jr. after the 23-year-old pointed a gun at him on Dec. 4, 2020.
Brooke LaValley
/
The Columbus Dispatch
Former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Michael Jason Meade testifies in his own defense on Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Meade testified he shot Casey Goodson Jr. after the 23-year-old pointed a gun at him on Dec. 4, 2020.

The Franklin County judge overseeing the murder trial of former Franklin County SWAT Deputy Jason Meade announced a second change to the jury during Thursday afternoon deliberations.

Judge David Young said the court had to replace another juror with an alternate juror Thursday afternoon, which is the second one during deliberations. Young did not say why the juror was dismissed, but the change will cause deliberations, which began Wednesday, to restart once again. Deliberations also had to restart Thursday morning because of another jury change.

Currently, there is only one alternate juror left.

Meade is charged with two counts of murder and one county of reckless homicide for killing Casey Goodson Jr. in December 2020. Meade has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Jurors also asked several questions Thursday about how justification can apply for each charge in addition to other questions.

Deliberations are expected to continue Thursday afternoon.
George Shillcock
George Shillcock is a reporter for 89.7 NPR News. He joined the WOSU newsroom in April 2023 following three years as a reporter in Iowa with the USA Today Network.
See stories by George Shillcock