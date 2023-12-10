How AI therapy is filling gaps in mental health care

When you type “I’ve been feeling depressed,” into Wysa, the response you’ll get is “I’m always here to listen to you and help you vent.”

From there, Wysa, in the form of a little blue penguin, will ask you a series of questions about your mental well-being. Wysa is just one of a new set of mental health apps that utilize artificial intelligence to provide care and advice to users.

And for some users, they’ve been beneficial. 80 percent of people who used ChatGPT for mental health advice reported it was a good alternative for therapy, according to Business Wire.

The majority of Americans don’t believe AI therapy will help more than it hurts, but that’s not stopping innovations in artificial intelligence and therapy.

