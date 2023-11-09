The News Roundup - International

The U.S. is signaling its desire for more Palestinian governance over Gaza and the West Bank once the war ends. Secretary of State Antony Blinkencalled for a Palestinian-led government in the areas, which is a different approach to the future than Israel will likely advocate for.

South Africa has recalled its diplomats from Israel in protest of the country’s siege of Gaza, a blockaded stip of land that’s home to more than two million people. The prime minister of Malaysia has expressed his support for Hamas and the Palestinian cause.

Worldwide, October is being recorded as the hottest-ever month, meaning 2023 is on track to be the hottest-ever year.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

