Ohioans vote to put abortion and reproductive rights in the state's constitution

After months of campaigning, tens of millions of dollars in advertising and political machinations from lawmakers who oppose abortion rights, Ohioans voted overwhelmingly to pass an amendment that will enshrine abortion and reproductive rights into the state’s constitution.

The Associated Press called the race a little after 9 p.m.

Ohio becomes the seventh state to vote to affirm abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a constitutional right to abortion in June 2022. It's also the fourth Republican-run state where voters have upheld the right to abortion.

Doctors were a driving force behind the constitutional amendment effort. Some had sued the state in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court last fall, saying Ohio’s six-week abortion ban was endangering women's lives. That ban was in place for 82 days, since hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments on a technical issue related to the ban in September, and four of those who heard the case have publicly expressed pro-life views.

“We are now united in purpose that in 2023 is not only the most strategic year to place this on both for political reasons and resource reasons but also for the medical imperatives that our patients need," said Dr. Marcela Azevedo, president of Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, when the ballot issue was launched in February.

Opponents had claimed the amendment would allow unregulated abortion, though the amendment says "abortion may be prohibited after fetal viability. But in no case may such an abortion be prohibited if in the professional judgment of the pregnant patient’s treating physician it is necessary to protect the pregnant patient’s life or health."

Opponents also claimed the amendment would eliminate parental rights, but even Republican Attorney General Dave Yost, who campaigned against Issue 1, said in a legal analysis that though it's likely to be challenged, "[t]he Amendment does not specifically address parental consent."

Note: This story will be updated.

