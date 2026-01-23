DeWine tells Ohioans to stay home and enjoy it to avoid snow and cold

Gov. Mike DeWine has two words for Ohioans for this snowy and cold weekend: "stay home."

DeWine said the state’s agencies are prepared for the snow and extremely cold temperatures that are expected throughout all parts of Ohio this weekend as a result of Winter Storm Fern.



“We know when we have this much snow, we have more accidents on the road, sometimes fatal accidents,” DeWine said. “We also know when we have temperatures this low, it can be a very dangerous situation for anyone who is out.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Charles Jones warned Ohioans not to overestimate what their car can handle in this weather.

“The safest decision is sometimes the hardest one, especially when we’re busy or trying to get somewhere quickly,” Jones said. “But no appointment, no errand or destination is worth putting your life, or anyone else’s life, at risk," Jones said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has crews out in advance, trying to get ahead of the storm. More on those efforts can be found here.

Ohio Emergency Management Agency Director Sima Merick said the agency has been communicating with the National Weather Service as well as officials in all 88 counties. And she warns Ohioans to take precautions if they use extra heat sources like space heaters or fireplaces.

"You don't want to use generators, camp stoves, fireplaces - gas insert fireplaces in particular - or space heaters, one unattended or two, have anything that can burn within three feet of those heat sources,” Merick said. Officials also advise to avoid heat sources that can increase carbon monoxide, which can be produced by burning fuel in generators, stoves, and space heaters.

Merick encouraged people to check on neighbors, pets, and livestock. And she urged Ohioans to keep phone batteries charged and look to local authorities for updated emergency information.

DeWine said he will be enjoying time at home with his family this weekend and encouraged Ohioans to do the same.

“Having a weekend where you’ve got an excuse because you don’t really have to go somewhere because you are not supposed to go somewhere because it is not safe to go somewhere is not all bad,” DeWine said. “Depending on your preference, get your bottle of wine or your six pack—whatever you like to do—and watch the football, stream movies and play cards, whatever people like to do. I intend to enjoy the weekend.”