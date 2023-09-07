© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Columbus man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in 2020 death of Ohio State student

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Jared Clayton Brown
Published September 7, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT
An Ohio State University sign.
Angie Wang
/
AP

A Columbus man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in the 2020 shooting death of an Ohio State student.

Kintie Mitchell Jr., 21, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Thursday in the death of 23-year-old Chase Meola, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials say Mitchell shot Meola at the Psi Kappa Psi fraternity house on East 14th Avenue on October 11, 2020.

Under the involuntary manslaughter conviction, Mitchell will spend between 15 and 20.5 years in prison.

Mitchell also pleaded guilty Thursday to two burglary cases from 2020.

