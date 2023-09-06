Why recent decisions on redistricting may have a big impact on 2024

struck down Alabama’s 2022 voting map. The decision comes after months of back-and-forth between the Alabama legislature and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama over compliance with the Voting Rights Act.

The court had directed Alabama to create a second majority-Black voting district. Though 27 percent of state residents are Black, Black voters make up the majority in only one of seven voting districts.

“The law requires the creation of an additional district that affords Black Alabamians, like everyone else, a fair and reasonable opportunity to elect candidates of their choice. The 2023 Plan plainly fails to do so.”

underway in Georgia. Opening statements began Tuesday in what’s expected to be a two-week trial.

How will these redistricting cases impact the 2024 elections?

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5