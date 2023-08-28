Ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder listed as inmate in Oklahoma prison transfer center

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is listed as an inmate in at the Oklahoma City Federal Transfer Center, after previously being held in the Butler County Jail.

The transfer center is used to house offenders before they have been assigned to a permanent prison facility.

The 64-year-old Householder was sentenced to 20 years in prison for masterminding a $61 million bribery and racketeering conspiracy to pass the $1.3-billion-dollar nuclear bailout law known as House Bill 6.

In June, Judge Timothy Black gave Householder the maximum sentence based on his conviction blasting the 64-year-old as a quote "bully with a lust for power."

Co-defendant and former Ohio GOP chair Matt Borges is listed as being held in at FCI Milan, a low-security federal correctional in Milan, Michigan.

Borges was sentenced to five years in prison or his role in the case involving the nuclear power plant bailout law.

Both Householder and Borges have appealed their convictions.

After a seven-week trial this winter, a jury convicted Householder of orchestrating the $60 million bribery scheme, secretly funded by Akron-based utility company FirstEnergy Corp., to secure Householder’s power, elect his allies and then to pass a $1.3 billion nuclear plant bailout and stifle a referendum on overturning the law with a dirty-tricks campaign.

Householder was arrested in 2021. At the time he was one of Ohio’s most powerful politicians, a twice-elected speaker with a fine-tuned political acumen that his members said bordered at time on bullying and threats.

The Republican-controlled House ousted him from his leadership post soon after his indictment, but Householder refused to resign for nearly a year before he was expelled from the chamber in a historic vote.

The investigation of the bribery scheme remains open, and several fired FirstEnergy executives and the former head of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio may yet be charged.