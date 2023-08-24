Funeral set for 11-year-old killed in Clark County school bus accident

Funeral services are set for the 11-year-old killed in a Clark County bus crash.

Aiden James Clark of Springfield was described as a "truly unique, caring, and inquisitive soul," in his obituary.

"His love of sports was unparalleled, his desire to gain knowledge never stopped, and his weird interests were inspiring and never-ending," according to the obituary.

Clark was killed Tuesday when his Northwestern Local Schools bus was struck by a minivan, causing it to roll over. More than 20 other students were injured.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Fellowship Christian Church on 2301 Valley Loop Road in Springfield.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church. A community meal will follow the service.

Aiden was the son of Nathan and Danielle Clark.

He loved board games and sports, especially baseball, according to his obituary. It also says he liked vegetable gardening with his dad, trampoline jumping with his big sister, creating Minecraft worlds with his big brother, snuggling with his mom and playing with his dog.

The school district posted on its Facebook page that people have reached out to offer support.

Northwestern Treasurer Jenna Ashbaugh will coordinate donations. Anyone wanting to donate food, supplies, gift cards or anything else can contact her at ashbaughj@nwlschools.org.