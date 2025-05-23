Ohio Department of Public Safety details extra security measures in Dayton for NATO

When you’re downtown in Dayton this weekend, you’ll see a strong security presence.

That's because the city is hosting the 2025 NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly.

The city of Dayton’s police force is just shy of 350 officers.

Thus, Dayton leaders called Gov. Mike DeWine for help to ensure the safety of residents and the nearly 1,200 delegates, staff and other guests in town.

"The governor was fully committed to supporting the city with our resources and our expertise," said Andy Wilson, director of Ohio’s Department of Public Safety.

The state of Ohio previously approved $4.3 million to support emergency operations and security.

The money included:



$2.8 million for Dayton policing, fire, public works and equipment expenses.

$1.3 million for the Ohio State Highway Patrol to provide event security.

$100,000 for the cost to activate the Montgomery County emergency operations center.

$100,000 for the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to activate the state emergency operations center.

Wilson would not divulge the number of state troopers and officers from other law enforcement agencies patrolling the NATO Village.

However, he said the boots on the ground are specialized in covering vital areas.

Extra police from multiple agencies are in Dayton for NATO this weekend. / Kathryn Mobley

"So we have a unit that specializes in civil disturbances. They're trained really on protest, they're trained on a lot of the constitutional law side of protest, allowing people to exercise their First Amendment rights, but then still having the tactics, techniques, and procedures to keep a city safe," Wilson said.

Then there's the aviation unit. Wilson said people will also see watch towers around the NATO Village, each one is manned with officers using technology to monitor obvious and subtle threats.

"We have folks from our Ohio Homeland Security. We have folk from our Emergency Management Agency," he said. "The Ohio Department of Transportation brought some resources as far as some of these barriers that you're seeing. Department Administrative Services has helped with some of our communications."

Wilson urged the public: "Don't fly anything over the city of Dayton, just don't please."

That’s because special units are monitoring the airspace. There are also police dogs sniffing bags at checkpoints entering the NATO Village.

"Literally if you fly an object, if you fly a drone or you fly a plane, you fly into the restricted airspace, that's a federal crime. So, you will be arrested, you'll be dealt with," he said.

Kathryn Mobley At an entrance to the NATO Village secure area, troopers stand nearby while a man pulls hard case into a tented area at

Third and Main streets, where there's an entrance for credentialed people.



According to Wilson, Dayton’s police department is calling the shots and directing all security measures. State troopers are complimenting these efforts and filling gaps.

Wilson says crowd control units will be on hand Sunday during the People’s Assembly for Peace and Justice protest and program.

