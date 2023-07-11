Statewide push to create new innovation hubs

Ohio’s new budget is sparking a push to create more statewide innovation hubs.

Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted met with leaders from Wright Patterson Air Base, area universities, community colleges, businesses and politicians. He explained there’s 125 million dollars to fund new innovation hubs across the state. “The Dayton area has great potential in aerospace—doing world class things in the innovation space,” says Husted.

The hubs focus on increasing technology research and development, creating new jobs, preserving existing jobs, and supporting a stronger local economy. “I really believe if you have a strong economy and you give people a good education that most of the problems in life will be solved on their own,” Husted told the intimate audience. “Then you have the resources available that’s going to life people up and give them opportunities.”

Husted says while it’s good to attract large, established companies—Dayton will become a stronger competitor on the global market by cultivate more local talent and resources. “It’s great to have fortune 500 companies move operations to Ohio. But there’s nothing better than a good old fashion entrepreneur who starts their business here, grows it here, cares about the community.”

Currently, Innovation Districts exist in Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland.

Husted also emphasized schools at all levels play a vital role in cultivating a talented, local workforce. “Education and capitol and innovation are the key to future growth in the economy to make sure Dayton and our cities across Ohio are seen as go to places for the latest and greatest in innovations.”

According to Husted, the new state budget has 300-million dollars for career centers--enabling them to offer more advanced technical courses.

Cities have to compete for the innovation hub funding—submitting proposals that describe projects, illustrate various collaborations, and explain how the group will attract additional dollars to be self-sustaining.

