© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges gets five years in prison in nuclear bailout scandal

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published June 30, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT
Former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges arrives at federal court in Cincinnati for his sentencing hearing.
Nick Swartsell
/
WVXU
Former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges arrives at federal court in Cincinnati for his sentencing hearing.

Former Ohio Republican Party chair and lobbyist Matt Borges was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday for his role in the case involving the $1.3 billion nuclear power plant bailout law, House Bill 6.

His sentence came the day after U.S. District Judge Timothy Black sentenced Republican former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder to the maximum of 20 years in prison. Householder was convicted of racketeering in the same trial as Borges, but prosecutors had described him as the mastermind behind the scheme.

Black admonished Borges for a lack of remorse and said "Larry Householder was a crook and you knew it.”

During the sentencing hearing, Borges took responsibility for his involvement in the scandal.

"I'm here today for one reason and one reason only. My behavior, my decisions, my poor judgment,” Borges told the judge.

Just like Householder, Borges was immediately taken into custody and escorted from the courtroom in handcuffs.

This story will be updated.

Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614-578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Karen Kasler