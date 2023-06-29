Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sentenced to 20 years in prison for bribery

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was sentenced to spend 20 years in prison on Thursday for bribery.

The judge gave Householder, 64, the maximum sentence based on his conviction.

The sentence was handed down after Householder and former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges were found guilty in a corruption trial back in March.

Householder and Borges were accused in a $61 million pay-to-play scheme to legislation that benefited FirstEnergy. The incident has been called the largest corruption case in Ohio's history. The prosecutor argued that while Householder initiated the deal, he did not act by himself, and Borges entered into the deal late with full knowledge of the details.

Federal prosecutors had recommended Householder receive 16 to 20 years, holding in a sentencing memo that he “acted as the quintessential mob boss, directing the criminal enterprise from the shadows and using his casket carriers to execute the scheme.” That strategy, they said, gave Householder ”plausible deniability.”

Householder's own attorneys had recommended just 12 to 18 months, reporting to the judge that he is “a broken man” who has been “humiliated and disgraced” by the ordeal of his widely reported arrest, high-profile prosecution and seven-week trial by jury.

During the trial, a federal prosecutor argued that nearly $60 million went through a dark money group called Generation Now, which was controlled by Householder and allowed for "secret, undisclosed and unreported" money from FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy expected a $1 billion bailout of two nuclear power plants, which were owned by a FirstEnergy subsidiary, from the passage of House Bill 6.

The prosecutor also claimed Householder personally received about $500,000 in the deal, and used the money to pay off credit card debt and make repairs to a Florida residence. Another $97,000 was used to pay staff and expenses for his 2018 reelection campaign.

During the trial, the prosecution called two of the people arrested — Juan Cespedes and Jeff Longstreth, who both pleaded guilty and are cooperating — to testify about political contributions they said were not ordinary, but rather bribes intended to secure passage of the bailout legislation. Generation Now, the 501(c) nonprofit through which much of the money flowed, also has pleaded guilty to racketeering.

Cespedes and Longstreth face up to six months in prison each under their plea deals. Neither has been sentenced.

The last person arrested, the late Statehouse superlobbyist Neil Clark, was heard on tape in the courtroom. Clark had pleaded not guilty before dying by suicide in March 2021.

All told, five people and a dark money group have been charged so far for their roles in the scheme. A federal investigation remains ongoing.

Reporter Jessie Balmert, who was inside the courtroom for the sentencing, reported the judge said Householder was, "unequivocally false" on the stand in testifying about his whereabouts during his D.C. trip and control over Generation Now, a dark money group allegedly controlled by Householder, and interactions with FirstEnergy executives. The judge said he doesn't buy that Householder was "flummoxed" about events involved in the case. The judge also referred to Householder as a bully.

Before sentencing was handed down, Householder was allowed to speak. He discussed his faith and care for his family. He ended his statement without apologizing or expressing any remorse for the crime.

Householder received a year of probation and was remanded into the custody of U.S. Marshals.

Borges will be sentenced on Friday for offering a bribe to a campaign operative for confidential information during the referendum campaign to repeal House Bill 6.

The prosecutor claimed Householder's deletion of texts, emails and contacts was evidence of concealment, "and it shows corrupt intent."

After he was convicted, Householder defended House Bill 6 as "good legislation." Householder said that while he respected the jury's decision, he did not agree with it and plans to appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.