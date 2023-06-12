© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Government & Politics

DeWine says 'justice will be done' in Trump classified docs case, doesn't rule out endorsement

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published June 12, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine shakes hands with President Trump when he arrives in Dayton on August 3, 2019, after a mass shooting left nine people dead.
White House photo
/

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine didn’t say much when asked about the charges against former President Donald Trump, who endorsed DeWine in his re-election bid last year.

Trump is facing 37 criminal counts, most related to top secret classified documents. DeWine, a former prosecutor, attorney general and U.S. Senator, who was on the Intelligence Committee, was asked how this affects DeWine’s support for the 2024 presidential campaign of Trump, who DeWine backed in 2016 and 2020.

“These are very serious charges. Again, I have faith in the judicial system. It will work out. Justice will be done," DeWine said. "I have not endorsed anybody for president yet.”

DeWine also expressed confidence in the justice system in April when Trump was charged with falsifying business records to cover up paying off an adult film actress with whom he had an extramarital sexual encounter.

Trump has repeatedly said the charges against him are politically motivated.

He's set a rally in Miami on Tuesday, where he'll be arraigned on charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing a document or record, unlawful retention of defense information and making false statements.

Supporters have suggested there could be violence, with some of his prominent backers threatening armed action.

Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614-578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
