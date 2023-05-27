© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Four ODRC employees on paid administrative leave after 2 inmates escape from Lima prison

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Debbie Holmes
Published May 27, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT
A composite image of two mug shots of inmates
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction
/
Inmates Bradley Gillespie, 50, left, and James Lee, 47, escaped from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institute in Lima on Tuesday.

Four employees from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima are on paid administrative leave, after the escape of two inmates earlier this week.

Bradley Gillespie, 50, who had been serving a murder sentence was found dead in the Ohio River in the community of Henderson, Kentucky. Henderson Police say on May 28 around 12:30 a.m., officials received a call about a possible body in the river near the Fort Hayes Boat Ramp. Police officers, along with members of the fire department, responded to the call and found a body in the water. Based on initial investigation, the body is believed to be Gillespie. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Tuesday.

James Lee, 47, who was serving a sentence for burglary, breaking and entering and safecracking is back in custody after he was located.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections officials say in an emailed statement that it has been determined that the pair exited the prison after concealing themselves in a dumpster.

The criminal investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and the internal investigation by ODRC are both ongoing.

Government & Politics
Debbie Holmes
Debbie Holmes began her career in broadcasting in Columbus after graduating from The Ohio State University. She left the Buckeye state to pursue a career in television news and worked as a reporter and anchor in Moline, Illinois and Memphis, Tennessee.
See stories by Debbie Holmes