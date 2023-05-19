UPDATE: Domestic feud leaves 1 dead, multiple people injured after shooting at Moraine DMAX plant

Police have given an update on the shooting that left one person dead and others injured at the DMAX engine plant in Moraine, Ohio last night.



Here's what we know right now:

At approximately 9 p.m., a domestic feud between two male employees over a female employee led to the shooting at the DMAX plant on 3100 Dryden Road, resulting in the death of 28-year-old employee Jeffrey James Allen III at the scene.

The victim targeted by the suspect was Jeffrey James Allen III, a 28-year-old employee who died at the scene.

The suspect, who remains unnamed and uncharged, is in stable condition at Kettering Health's Main Campus Hospital after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Authorities will search his home today.

Another DMAX employee, who was likely not involved in the feud, was shot and is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries at the same hospital as the suspect.

The woman involved in the feud was at the plant during the shooting but remained unharmed

Authorities state that other employees sustained injuries likely caused by the chaos that ensued during the evacuation.

Close to 800 employees work in the factory, building Duramax diesel engines for heavy-duty GMC Sierra pickup trucks, Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty trucks as well as military and marine vehicles.

Police say the suspect fired at least a dozen rounds from a semi-automatic handgun Thursday night. By the time Moraine Police arrived, he had shot himself and was incapacitated.

Moraine Police / Contributed Moraine Police Sgt. and Public Information Officer Andy Parish speaks to the media the morning of Friday, May 19

Moraine Police Sergeant and Public Information Officer Andy Parish says the responding officers were trained on how to deal with an active shooter.

“We go through active shooter training on a yearly basis, and that's always ever evolving because of the different scenarios and incidents that we see carried out," Sergeant Parish stated.

The DMAX facility remains closed indefinitely pending an investigation.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.