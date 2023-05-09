Ads hit airwaves praising Ohio House speaker for not voting on 60% voter approval resolution

A group that opposes making it harder to amend the Ohio constitution before a November vote on an abortion access amendment is on the air with a new ad. It’s up against ads from the well-funded and much discussed political action committee that’s on the other side of that issue, and wants a statewide vote in August on the constitutional change.

The ad from a Democratic-backed group called One Person One Vote goes at the claims of the Republican backers of the resolutions - HJR 1 and SJR 2 - to require 60% voter approval to amend the constitution, which they say is necessary to stop big money out of state special interests. It praises Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) for the lack of a House floor vote on the resolution or the August special election for voters to decide on it.

Most Republicans want a vote in the House on one of those resolutions, as well as a bill that would create a statewide August special election for Ohio voters to decide whether they want to increase the amendment approval threshold to 60% from a simple majority. They're pushing for that August vote so the higher bar would be in effect before an expected reproductive rights and abortion access amendment comes before voters in November.

The ad says Stephens is "standing up to out-of-state special interests who want to end majority rule and destroy our constitution to drown out our voices. But Speaker Stephens needs support. Tell him to keep fighting for our constitution and our freedom.”

The ad is airing in Columbus, Cincinnati and Charleston, the media market where Stephens lives. The radio and TV ad buy totals around $53,000.

Ads backed by the political action committee funded by Illinois Republican billionaire Richard Uihlein started airing two weeks ago. The ads seek to pressure Stephens to hold a vote in the House and are targeting specific Republican representatives: Al Cutrona (R-Canfield), Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House), Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) and Tracy Richardson (R-Marysville). And a source familiar with that campaign said the initial $1 million investment Uihlein made in the Save Our Constitution PAC was just a first installment.

Republicans who want the higher threshold say it's about protecting Ohio's constitution from big-money, out-of-state special interests. Hundreds of groups oppose the plan, including voter advocacy organizations, the Ohio Association of Elections Officials, the Libertarian Party, five former attorneys general from both parties and all four of Ohio's living ex-governors - Republicans and Democrats. They note voter turnout for August special elections is low, which is why most were eliminated in a law that took effect last month. House Bill 458, which passed in December, was supported by all but one Republican in the Ohio House and Senate.