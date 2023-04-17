Fighting in Sudan escalates as millions of civilians are caught in the crossfire

Nearly 100 civilians have been killed in fighting that erupted this past weekend between rival military factions in Sudan. The country’s capital Khartoum and other cities are in shambles, with residential and commercial streets turned into battlefields.

