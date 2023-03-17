© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Brazil's Bolsonaro faces investigation for undisclosed, multi-million gift of diamonds

Published March 17, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT

Brazil’s far-right ex-President Jair Bolsonaro faces an investigation for jewels he reportedly received as a gift from the Saudi Arabian government. It’s the latest legal scandal facing Bolsonaro and his family, who currently reside in Florida.

We get the latest from NPR international correspondent Carrie Kahn.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

