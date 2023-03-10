Monitoring California's repeat storms from the Berkeley Snow Lab

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has now put the majority of counties in the state under an emergency proclamation, as an atmospheric river bears down on parts of the state. In some higher-elevation communities, snow is falling on top of huge amounts already burying cars and homes.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee spoke with Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab where he lives. It’s nestled in the Central Sierra Nevada in Soda Springs.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

