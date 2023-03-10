© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Mikaela Shiffrin ties the record for most alpine skiing World Cup race wins

By Simone Popperl,
Nina KravinskyA Martínez
Published March 10, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States takes 1st place during the Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on Friday in Are, Sweden.
Jonas Ericsson/Agence Zoom
/
Getty Images
Mikaela Shiffrin, 27, won her 86th World Cup race on Friday, tying the overall career World Cup victory record set over 34 years ago.

With this victory, Shiffrin cements her place as one of the greatest skiers — and athletes — of all time.

Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark set the previous record for career race wins on the alpine skiing World Cup at age 32 in 1989.

This is a developing story. Check back for interview highlights with Shiffrin.

Simone Popperl
Nina Kravinsky
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.