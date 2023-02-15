© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Environment & Energy

Ongoing Ohio River testing shows no contamination near Cincinnati yet

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published February 15, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST
stone building with "Cincinnati Water Works"
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
The Greater Cincinnati Water Works building on Riverside Drive.

Local testing of the Ohio River hasn't turned up any contaminants from a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio earlier this month. Greater Cincinnati Water Works says in a statement it has been testing the primary source of drinking water for the area since the incident.

The latest samples at the Richard Miller Treatment Plant on US 52 found no traces of any of the chemicals associated with the spill; butyl acrylate, vinyl chloride, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, and ethylhexyl acrylate.

RELATED: Cincinnati Water Works: Drinking water not threatened by chemical plume in Ohio River

Water Quality Superintendent Jeff Swertfeger told WVXU earlier this week Water Works desn't expect anything until around Feb. 20.

The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) had water samples from Wheeling, West Virginia, on Feb. 8 that showed butyl acrylate. Swertfeger says the highest concentration of the chemical reported has been four parts per billion. He says the EPA determines 560 parts per billion would be harmful.

GCWW will post test results online daily.

