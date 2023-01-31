© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deadline day: Unlikely 7 states will agree on proposal to cut Colorado River usage

Published January 31, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

Six of seven states that rely on the Colorado River have agreed to a proposal that cuts water usage. But California is still a holdout.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sarah Porter — director of the Kyl Center for Water Management at Arizona State University — about Tuesday’s deadline for states to submit a proposal to cut water usage to the federal government.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here and Now stories