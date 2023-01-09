© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeWine officially sworn in for second term as Ohio governor, with bigger ceremony Monday

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published January 9, 2023 at 12:15 AM EST
Pat DeWine swears in Mike DeWine
Paul Vernon/AP
/
POOL, FR66830 AP
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine takes the oath of the office while his wife Fran holds bible as he is sworn in by his son Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine during a private ceremony at his residence Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cedarville, Ohio, as his wife Fran DeWine. At left is presiding judge Tom Rose. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, Pool)

Monday may bring the last inauguration for Mike DeWine – he’ll take the oath of office for his second term as governor in a ceremonial swearing in at the Statehouse at noon. He was sworn in officially Sunday night, three days after his 76th birthday.

DeWine once again was sworn in as governor at his Cedarville home, with his wife Fran holding a stack of family Bibles and his son, newly re-elected Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine, administering the oath.

DeWine also signed five executive orders just after he was sworn in, including prohibiting the use of TikTok or other foreign-owned platforms, apps or websites on state electronic devices; adding “nursing mother” to the state’s policy on anti-discrimination, and creating an office in the Department of Insurance to help with access to mental health and addiction services.

The official ceremony took just over 15 minutes, in contrast to Monday’s much longer program of events, which will include music, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted’s oath and DeWine’s inaugural address.

Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614-578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Karen Kasler