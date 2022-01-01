2022 Holiday Programming

Tune in for these and many other holiday-themed shows.

WCLV

Sunday, December 11 at 8 p.m.

Welcome Christmas with John Birge

There’s no better way to welcome Christmas than with an hour of joyful, classic holiday music from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, singing traditional carols and new discoveries.

Sunday, December 18 at 8 p.m.

Candles Burning Brightly

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Hanukkah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Wednesday, December 21 at 10 p.m.

A Soulful Christmas with Julie Amacher & Tesfa Wondemagegnehu

An uplifting Christmas special celebrating Black classical music and choral traditions.

Saturday, December 24

6 a.m. Apollo’s Fire Presents Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain: An Irish-Appalachian Celebration

7 a.m. My Christmas with Bill O’Connell

8 a.m. My Christmas with Robert Conrad

9 a.m My Christmas with John Mills

12 p.m. My Christmas with Jenny Northern

3 p.m. My Christmas with John Simna

4 p.m. My Christmas with Jacqueline Gerber

5 p.m. Hollywood Holiday with Lynne Werfel

6 p.m. My Christmas with Rob Grier

8 p.m. 2021 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler

11 p.m. Hygge Holiday – Cozy Classics with Elena See

Sunday, December 25

7 a.m. My Christmas with Mark Satola

8 p.m. All is Bright: Contemplative Music for Christmas with Lynne Warfel

12 p.m. Vaughan Williams: Hodie 2 p.m. 2021 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler

4 p.m. THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – Christmas with the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

6 p.m. My Christmas with Sam Petrey

Sunday, January 1 at 7 p.m.

New Year’s Day from Vienna 2023 – Vienna Philharmonic, Franz Welser-Möst conducting

WKSU

Tuesday, December 20 at 10 p.m. (Repeats Sunday, December 25 at 3 p.m.)

Hanukkah Lights 2022

Each year, Hanukkah Lights marks the age-old Jewish celebration with contemporary fiction. This perennial favorite returns with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories from the last 30 years. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Saturday, December 24

6 p.m. All Songs Considered for the Holiday Extravaganza

7 p.m. Joy to The World – A Holiday in Pink

8 p.m. Festivo AltLatino with Cantigas

9 p.m. Tinsel Tales 4: NPR Christmas Stories Told Through Song

10 p.m. Jazz Night In America: A Holiday Celebration

11 p.m. Jazz Piano Christmas 38

Sunday, December 25

7 a.m. A Christmas Carol with Jonathan Winters

A public radio tradition hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations.

10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Tinsel Tales

1 p.m. Selected Shorts: Holidays with Mom

2 p.m. One Recipe

3 p.m. Hanukkah Lights

Tuesday, December 27 at 10 p.m.

A Season’s Griot

Hosted for 25 hears by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, this annual one-hour special captures the tales and tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Fields Burnette, and other members of the Season’s Griot family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot.

Saturday, December 31 at 10 p.m.

Toast of the Nation

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It is festive jazz you can party to, all night long. Hear sets from Ibrahim Maalouf, Lizz Wright, Ranky Tanky and Chucho Valdés.

WVIZ

Monday, December 19 at 9 p.m. (Repeats December 22 at 8 p.m. and December 24 at 8:30 a.m.)

Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas

Mary Berry shares her ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings. Friends and Chefs Angela Hartnett and Monica Galetti join her to share favorite festive recipes from their heritage and Mary and TV host Rylan Clark try and convert some kids to Brussels sprouts.

Wednesday, December 22

9 p.m. The Dean Martin & Frank Sinatra Family Christmas Show

10 p.m. Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas with Vanessa Willams

Saturday, December 24

9:30 a.m. America’s Test Kitchen Special: Home for the Holidays

2 p.m. Rick Steves’ European Christmas

7 p.m. Lawrence Welk: Christmas Reunion

11:30 p.m. Crane Candlelight Concert

Sunday, December 25

1 p.m. Repeat the Sounding Joy: A Concordia Christmas

2 p.m. The St. Olaf Christmas Festival: Love Divine

3 p.m. Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas

8 p.m. All Creatures Great and Small: The Perfect Christmas

9 p.m. (repeats 10:30pm) Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2022

Saturday, December 31 at 10:30pm

United in Song: A New Year’s Eve Special

Ring in the New Year with a concert performance celebration.

Sunday, January 1

7 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. London’s New Year’s Day Parade

1 p.m. New Year, New You

8 p.m. Great Performances: From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2023 (Cleveland Orchestra music director Franz Welser-Möst is guest conductor)