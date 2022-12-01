© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

A shelter dog with one ear finds his forever home after he starts painting

Published December 1, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. A shelter dog had no luck getting adopted until he started painting. Appropriately named Van Gogh, he had his ear surgically removed after a rough life in dogfighting. Folks at the Happily Furever After Rescue told The Washington Post that to make Van Gogh more adoptable, they dropped paint on a canvas, sealed it with plastic wrap and coated it with peanut butter. Van Gogh licked the peanut butter, created paintings and raised $2,000. And yes, he was adopted. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

