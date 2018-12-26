WCLV Program Guide 12-26-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Traditional: O Tannenbaum & Leise rieselt der Schnee Calmus Album: Calmus Christmas Carols Carus 83432 Music: 4:35

Traditional (arr. Scott Irvine): O Little Town of Bethlehem True North Brass Album: True North Christmas TNB 4 Music: 2:24

Traditional (arr. Don Liuzzi): Pat A Pan The DePue Brothers Band Album: When It's Christmas Time Beat the Drums 1436 Music: 2:52

Traditional (arr. Claude Gagnon: Noel Nouvelet La Pieta Angele Dubeau, violin and leader Album: Noel Analekta 8730 Music: 1:53

Traditional: We Wish You a Merry Christmas Ji-Won Song, Max Yiming Mao, Kenneth Naito, Noelle Naito, violins; Molly Wise, viola; Noemie Raymond-Friset, cello U of MD Baltimore County (UMBC) Fine and Performing Arts Department, Linehan Concert Hall, UMBC, Baltimore, MD Music: 2:21

French Traditional, arr. Robert Scholz: Angels We Have Heard on High Mass Choir of St. Olaf; St. Olaf Orchestra; Steven Amundson, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 2:40

Traditional (arr. John Rutter): Deck The Hall Spivey Hall Tour Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 1:52

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a child is born Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Chorus Andrew Davis, conductor Album: Handel: Messiah EMI 49027 Music: 3:56

Traditional (arr. John Rutter): Rise Up, Shepherd and Follow William Borland, baritone; The Atlanta Singers David Brensinger, conductor Album: Chantez Noel ACA 20047 Music: 2:37

Traditional: God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen New Dublin Voices; Bernie Sherlock, conductor Album: Make We Merry SELF PROD 441 Music: 3:15

Traditional (arr. Cuarteto Latinoamericano): Joy to the World Lydia Lewis, percussion Cuarteto Latinoamericano Album: Imagine Christmas Sono Luminous DSL-92216 Music: 1:39

Steven Amundson: On Christmas Day St Olaf Orchestra; Steven Amundson, conductor St Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Auditorium, Northfield, MN Music: 3:19

Walter Kent: I'll Be Home For Christmas Guy Campion & Mario Vachon, pianos Album: Noel Pianissimo Analekta 9818 Music: 2:47

Ola Gjeilo: Home Ola Gjeilo, Piano; 12 Ensemble; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 2:23

Traditional (arr. Clifton Noble Jr.): Sussex Carol Jane Raty, piano; Kiersten Favero, piano Brigham Young University Women's Chorus Jean Applonie, conductor De Jong Concert Hall, Brigham Young University, Provo, UT Music: 2:18

Traditional Irish (arr. Kathryn Daniels and Linda Grieser): Good People All, This Christmastime (Wexford Carol) Adagio Trio Album: Winter Gift Adagio Trio 2 Music: 2:35

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Album: A Christmas Concert Four Winds 3017 Music: 3:24

Dick Smith, Felix Bernard (George Andrews): Winter Wonderland The Hampton String Quartet Album: What if Mozart Wrote Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas RCA 5625 Music: 4:22

Nathan Hofheins: Christmas Fanfare Brigham Young University Philharmonic Orchestra Kory Katseanes, conductor de Jong Concert Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, Provo, UT Music: 5:38

Leonard Cohen (arr. Ben Bram, Kevin Olusola): Hallelujah The String Mob and Scott Hoying, Avi Kaplan, Kristin Maldonado, Mitch Grassi; Pentatonix Album: A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe RCA 88985-47691-2 Music: 4:25

George Wyle (arr. Pentatonix): It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Pentatonix Album: That's Christmas To Me RCA 9690 Music: 3:05

Johnny Marks (arr. Sae Chonabayashi): Holly Jolly Christmas Jasper String Quartet Album: Imagine Christmas Sono Luminous DSL-92216 Music: 2:12

Johnny Marks: Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Walter 'Jack' Rollins & Steve Nelson: Frosty the Snowman Canadian Brass Album: Christmas Time Is Here Steinway & Sons 30027 Music: 5:05

James Pierpont (arr. David J. Elliott): Jingle Bell Swing Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 1:31

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season Original Soundtrack Recording; Alan Silvestri, conductor Album: Polar Express OST Warner 48897 Music: 2:33

Jerry Herman (arr. Mitch Farbert): We Need a Little Christmas Hampton String Quartet Album: What if Mozart Wrote Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas RCA 5625 Music: 4:36

Ben Allaway: Alleluyah Sasa! He is Born Nicholas Swanson, vocal solo; Andrew Kreye, vocal solo St. Olaf Chapel Choir Christopher Aspaas, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 3:08

Liberian Folk Song (arr. Andre Thomas): African Noel William Arnold '18 and Sedrick Spradling '18, percussion Viking Chorus Christopher Aspaas, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 1:22

Traditional (arr. Michael Huff): Go Tell It on The Mountain St Olaf Choir & Orchestra; Anton Armstrong, conductor St Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Auditorium, Northfield, MN Music: 2:27

Pietro Yon: Gesu Bambino Taylor Simmons, violin; Abraham Wilson, piano BYU Concert Choir Rosalind Hall, conductor De Jong Concert Hall, Brigham Young University, Provo, UT Music: 4:48

Witold Lutoslawski: Polish Christmas Carols - Hurrying to Bethlehem BBC Symphony Orchestra; Philharmonia Chorus; David Zinman, conductor Album: Karolju Christmas Music from Rouse, Lutoslawski and Rodrigo RCA 11561 Music: 0:53

Traditional English: We Wish You A Merry Christmas Guy Campion & Mario Vachon, pianos Album: Noel Pianissimo Analektra 9818 Music: 1:34

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 K 202 Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80186 22:35

02:25:05 Antonín Dvorák: Piano Quintet No. 2 Op 81 Jeremy Denk, piano Concertante Meridian 84459 38:07

03:05:25 Jacob Clemens non Papa: Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575 35:31

03:45:35 Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 8 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 634 14:29

04:01:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Marcello BWV 974 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871 10:02

04:14:56 Various: 'Once As I Remember...' Monteverdi Choir Brass Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 462050 1:13:04

Robert Cowper: Gloria in excelsis

Anonymous: Ave Maria; Angelus ad Virginum

Giovanni Palestrina: Alma Redemptoris mater

Traditional (arr Edgar Pettman): Gabriel's message

Giovanni Bassano: Hodie Christus natus est

Anonymous: Jolly shepherd

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est;

Traditional (arr Charles Wood): Past three o'clock

Michael Praetorius: Es ist ein' Ros' entsprungen

Traditional: There is no rose

Lajos Bárdos: Ave maris stella

Herbert Howells: A spotless rose

Heinrich Schütz: Ach Herr, du Schöpfer aller Ding, SWV 450

Anonymous: Entre le boeuf et l'ane gris

Traditional (arr Louis-Gaston Soublette): Patapan (Guillô, pran ton tamborin)

Michael Praetorius: Psallite unigenito

Richard Dering: Quem vidistis, pastores?

Traditional (arr Martin Shaw): The cradle

William Byrd: Lullaby, my sweet little baby

Traditional: El rorro

Traditional (arr R. Hammond): Once as I remember

Johann Walther: Joseph, lieber Joseph mein

John Gardner: Entry of the Three Kings

Traditional: The King of all Kings

Robert Armstrong: Ring out ye crystal spheres

Thomas Weelkes: Gloria in excelsis Deo

William Byrd: O magnum mysterium

John Tavener: The Lamb

Anonymous (arr Ralph Vaughan Williams): This endere nyghth

05:31:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 K 525 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 18:36

05:51:34 Robert Schumann: Arabeske Op 18 Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281 6:45

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:23 Traditional: Innesheer, Ships in Full Sail & I Saw 3 Ships, New Christmas Reel Kathie Stewart, flute Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2396 3:49

06:14:00 Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 Op 47 Moscow Philharmonic Lawrence Leighton Smith Sheffield 27 8:31

06:23:37 Orlande de Lassus: Resonet in laudibus Quire Cleveland Peter Bennett Quire 101 3:45

06:28:43 Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 7:32

06:40:23 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia H 666 Munich Bach Orchestra Karl Richter DeutGram 4795448 9:42

06:51:48 Felix Bernard: Winter Wonderland Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 4:35

06:57:05 John Philip Sousa: March 'Foshay Tower Washington Memorial' Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 3:18

07:04:12 Dean Sorenson: Medley 'Season's Greetings' Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 5:05

07:11:35 Franz Schubert: Konzertstück D 345 Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer DeutGram 437535 10:35

07:22:49 Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on Gershwin's 'Liza' Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30090 4:05

07:28:44 William Byrd: Lullaby, My Sweet Little Baby Quire Cleveland Peter Bennett Quire 101 6:00

07:39:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 9 K 271 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 11:00

07:53:10 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings RV 146 Taverner Players Andrew Parrott EMI 54208 5:38

08:07:43 Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 6:15

08:16:24 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Symphony No. 6 Op 68 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 9:53

08:28:10 Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto Heinz Holliger, oboe Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal Philips 4788977 6:29

08:40:16 Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 Op 21 # 4 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999174 8:06

08:48:51 Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 5 Op 89 # 3 Salvatore Accardo, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 3:30

08:53:13 Lionel Bart: Selections from 'Oliver!' Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 5:36

09:02:53 George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue Leonard Bernstein, piano Los Angeles Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 4776352 17:07

09:21:00 Sir John Tavener: Awed by the Beauty Cantus Cantus 1211 4:18

09:28:48 Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite Royal Philharmonic Pops Elmer Bernstein Denon 75288 8:14

09:39:37 Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Ecstatic 92201 9:03

09:51:06 Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Valse des rayons London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 444827 4:32

09:55:57 Leroy Anderson: Fiddle-Faddle BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 3:37

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:13 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Farandole Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 3:36

10:04:05 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: December Op 37 # 12 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 3:37

10:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' K 265 Janina Fialkowska, piano Atma 2532 12:15

10:23:55 Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 1 Christian Benda, cello Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 550865 5:06

10:32:03 Johann Strauss Jr: Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 4:49

10:40:18 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' Op 258 Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 431628 7:51

10:50:52 Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto Op 64 Zino Francescatti, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 78760 24:13

11:16:23 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 BWV 1051 Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 13:18

11:31:34 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 8: Toccata & Fugue Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 10:47

11:44:49 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 10:44

11:56:31 Charles Gounod: Faust: Soldiers' Chorus Men of the London Symphony Chorus Richard Hickox MCA 25877 2:59

12:06:21 Friedrich Kuhlau: Elisa: Overture Op 29 Danish National Radio Sym Michael Schonwandt Chandos 9648 11:17

12:19:14 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 8:35

12:29:57 Armas Toivo Valdemar Maasalo: The Bells of Christmas La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 3:52

12:37:40 Tchaikovsky & Ellington: The Nutcracker: March & Peanut Brittle Brigade Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Harm Mundi 907493 7:12

12:46:12 Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'Citizens of Vienna' Op 419 Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 8:43

12:56:31 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 13 Op 72 # 5 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 2:31

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:11 Peter Tchaikovsky: Concert Fantasy Op 56 Mikhail Pletnev, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Vladimir Fedoseyev Virgin 61463 28:57

13:31:57 Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35 English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:05

13:47:46 Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 9:06

13:57:56 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 40 Op 63 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano (Russ. 1979- VAH see lee Bridge 9289 1:34

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in E minor: Movement 3 Scherzo Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä, conductor Album: Sibelius: The Complete Symphonies Bis 1286 Music: 4:31

Jean Sibelius: The Bard, Op. 64 Houston Symphony John Storgards, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 8:30

Aram Khachaturian: Trio for Clarinet, Violin and Piano Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Ani Kavafian, violin; Michael Brown, piano Late Night Rose, Rose Studio at Lincoln Center, New York, NY Music: 15:31

Gordon Goodwin: California Pictures For String Quartet Quartet San Francisco Martha's Vineyard Chamber Music Society, The Old Whaling Church, Edgartown, MA Music: 18:28

Darius Milhaud: La cheminee du Roi Renee Movements 1 and 7 Bergen Woodwind Quintet Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St Paul, MN Album: The Sunday Sessions MPR 206 Music: 4:16

Jeff Scott: Startin' Sumthin' Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Mandel Hall, Chicago, IL Music: 5:02

Georges Enescu: Sonata for Violin and Piano, No. 3, Op. 25: Movements 1 & 3 Alexi Kenney, violin; Renana Gutman, piano PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 17:43

Bohuslav Martinu: Sonata No. 3 for cello and piano, H. 340 Raphael Bell, cello; Jeewon Park, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 19:16

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:55:50 Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol Seraphic Fire Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 5:00

16:04:39 Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols Seraphic Fire Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 6:44

16:14:32 Samuel Wesley: Symphony London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 11:02

16:28:46 Dimitri Tiomkin: The Alamo: The Green Leaves of Summer Royal Philharmonic Pops John Scott Denon 75470 4:05

16:35:12 Hans Leo Hassler: Hodie Christus natus est Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575 3:09

16:41:27 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 S 139/4 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 8:06

16:51:24 Traditional: Innesheer, Ships in Full Sail & I Saw 3 Ships, New Christmas Reel Kathie Stewart, flute Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2396 3:49

16:57:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Divertimento No. 1 K 113 Academy Chamber Ensemble Philips 420181 3:16

17:04:35 Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpétuels Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921 5:50

17:13:38 Billy May: Holiday Cheer Boston Pops John Williams Philips 416287 9:31

Jule Styne: Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song

Joseph Carleton Beal & James Ross Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Donald Yetter Gardner: All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth

Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas

Jay Livingston & Ray Evans: Silver Bells

17:25:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto K 622 Alfred Prinz, clarinet Vienna Philharmonic Karl Böhm DeutGram 4795448 9:30

17:39:33 Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse Op 16 Alexander Velinzon, violin Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 4:07

17:45:16 Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 9 Op 101 Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240 4:04

17:52:17 Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Fête polonaise Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:52

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:06:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 K 285 Carol Wincenc, flute Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 431770 18:36

18:27:18 James Pierpont: Jingle Bells Marielle Nordmann, harp Erato 45975 3:41

18:33:34 Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant Marielle Nordmann, harp Erato 45975 2:46

18:38:04 Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Douglas Bostock Classico 158 13:32

18:52:43 John Rutter: All Bells in Paradise St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 5:28

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:29 Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture Op 81 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 203 14:22

19:18:50 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 Op 88 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell IMG 75962 37:36

19:57:36 Edmund Walters: As Joseph was a walking Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 2:06

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Cleveland State University Chamber Orchestra, Victor Liva, conductor - in concert at Drinko Hall 11/29/2018

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Two Violins in d BWV 1043--Abigail McLaughlin, violin; Luis Salazar Avilla, violin

Davison Yon: Legionnaire for String Orchestra

Anton Arensky: Variations on a Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35--Shawn Lopez, conductor

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3--Malik Khalfani, conductor

21:06:04 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings Op 22 Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 29:01

21:36:25 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds Op 44 Members of Vienna Philharmonic Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471613 22:54

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by Duke Ellington and his Orchestra, performing Ellington-Strayhorn arrangements of the Nutcracker and Peer Gynt Suites

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:46 Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11 Sol Gabetta, cello (Argentine 1981-) Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen RCA 75951 6:27

23:08:14 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47 Milos Karadaglic, guitar (Serb.1983- MEE lohsh kah ra DAHG litch) DeutGram 15579 5:49

23:14:03 Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 4:58

23:20:14 Franz Schubert: Adagio from Octet D 803 Cleveland Octet Sony 62655 13:25

23:33:39 Randall Thompson: Alleluia Turtle Creek Chorale (fd. 1980 Dallas based) Timothy Seelig Reference 49 5:39

23:39:57 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34 # 2 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 5:40

23:45:37 Gabriel Fauré: Ave Maria Op 67 # 2 Women of the John Rutter Collegium 109 1:52

23:47:30 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 D 899/3 Vassily Primakov, piano (Russ. 1979- VAH see lee Bridge 9327 6:07

23:54:40 Gregorian Chant: Ave maris stella Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546 3:33