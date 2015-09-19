© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 09-19-2015

Published September 19, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:21:42            Johannes Brahms          Clarinet Sonata No.  1 in F minor  Op 120                                   Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano        Decca   430149

00:26:00            00:34:10            Zdenek Fibich   Symphony No.  1 in F major  Op 17                   Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony        Chandos           9230

01:02:00            00:33:45            Robert Schumann          Davidsbündlertänze Op 6                                   Stephen Hough, piano    VirginClas         90770

01:38:00            01:14:47            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  7 in E minor                  Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         447756

02:55:00            00:34:34            Ludwig Spohr    Nonet in F major  Op 31 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble             Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass         DeutGram         427640

03:31:00            00:22:22            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Violin Concerto No.  4 in D major           Academy St. Martin in Fields            Sir Neville Marriner         Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Avie      2317

03:55:00            00:30:50            Charles Gounod            Symphony No.  2 in E flat major                        Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields     Philips  462125

04:28:00            00:25:05            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Flute Concerto in G major          CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra          Peter Schreier   Patrick Gallois, flute      DeutGram         439895

04:55:00            00:23:03            Ludwig van Beethoven   String Quartet No.  4 in C minor  Op 18                           Cleveland Quartet Telarc   80414

05:20:00            00:19:38            Johannes Brahms          Clarinet Sonata No.  2 in E flat major  Op 120                             Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano        Decca   430149

05:42:00            00:05:43            Antonín Dvorák Legend No.  4 in C major  Op 59                        Sir Charles Mackerras            Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    Supraphon        3533

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Arturo Sandoval: Andante cantabile, from Trumpet Concerto--Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra     Luis Haza      RCA 62661                             

06:04:37 Leopold Mozart:  Trumpet Concerto in D--Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra    Luis Haza   RCA 62661                          

06:14:58 Joaquín Rodrigo: First movement from Concierto de Aranjuez--Manuel Barrueco, guitar;  Philharmonia Orchestra     Plácido Domingo    EMI 56175                            

06:21:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Wie stark ist nicht dein Zauberton (How strong is your magic sound) from The Magic Flute--Plácido Domingo, tenor;   Royal Philharmonic Orchestra CBS 42100                   

06:27:23 Pablo Casals: l cant dels ocells (The Song of the Birds)--Han-Na Chang, cello; Santa Cecilia Academy Orchestra of Rome     Antonio Pappano    EMI 82390                                            

06:31:57 Johann Sebastian Bach: Bourrées I & II, from Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009--Pablo Casals, cello Pearl 0045              

06:35:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C, BWV 1066--Marlboro Festival Orchestra     Pablo Casals   Sony 46253

07:01:00 Arturo Marquez: Danzon No. 2--Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra   Sony 75555

07:11:39 Jakob Praetorius: Veni in hortum meum (I am come into my garden)--Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble     Pablo Heras-Casado   Archiv 00229890

07:15:10 Michael Praetorius: Nigra sum sed formosa (I am black but beautiful)--Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble     Pablo Heras-Casado   Archiv 00229890     

07:19:28 Inocente Carreño: Margariteña--Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela      Gustavo Dudamel    DeutGram  4777457

07:36:06 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1--Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos    Telarc  80309         

07:52:02 Manuel de Zumaya: De Las Flores--Adam Lamotte, Lisa Grodin, violins; Paul Hale, cello; Craig Russell, guitar; Chanticleer   Joseph Jennings    Rhino  512746 

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: A Musical Joke in F Major--Orpheus Chamber Orchestra   Album: Mad About Mozart  DG 445772  Music: 4:21

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B flat, K.191--Javier Zafra, bassoon; Freiburg Baroque Orchestra; Petra Mullejans, conductor  Concert Hall, Freiburg, Germany  Music: 16:17

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Dan Larkin from Windsor, CA  Time: 7:33

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Op 10/3: 3. Rondo--Stephen Kovacevich, piano  Album: Beethoven, the complete piano sonatas  EMI 62700  Music: 3:54

Russell Platt: Eurydice--Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY  Music: 14:51

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jean-Marie Leclair: Sonata for two violins in F Op ¾--Jasmine Lin, violin; Wayne Lee, violin  Levin Performance Studio, WFMT, Chicago, IL  Music: 10:46

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3: Movements 3 and 4--Festival Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor

Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Teton Village, WY  Music: 25:10

Thomas Albert: Anonymous Fame--Washington Saxophone Quartet Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, The Barns at Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA  Music: 4:51

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Autumn Begins

Johannes Brahms: Quartets for 4 Voices & Piano Op 92: Spätherbst (Late Autumn) – Mary Plakogiannis, soprano; Paula Gladwell, contralto; Richard Levitt, tenor; Edmund Najera, bass; Myron Fink, piano (Everest 3249 LP) 1:45

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: October “Autumn Song” – Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 466562 CD) 5:14

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seasons Finale to “Autumn” – Heather Harper, soprano; Ryland Davies, tenor; John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; BBC Chorus & Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 3911 LP) 11:51

Kurt Weill: Knickerbocker Holiday: “September Song” – Lotte Lenya, soprano; Orchestra/Maurice Levine (Sony 60647 CD) 3:45

Charles Ives: Yale-Princeton Football Game – Orchestra New England/James Sinclair (Koch 7025 CD) 2:07

Morton Gould: Burchfield Gallery: “Autumn” – American Symphony Orchestra/Morton Gould (RCA 5019 CD) 3:41

Mrs. H.H.A. Beach: Four Sketches Op. 15: “In Autumn No.1” – Virginia Eskin, piano (Genesis 1054 LP) 2:08

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons: “Autumn” – Roberto Michelucci, violin; I Musici (Philips 6500017 LP) 12:14

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Genius of Film Music - We welcome back conductor and film music expert John Mauceri to talk about his latest project, a CD called The Genius of Film Music

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Ride of the Cossacks from Taras Bulba, 1962  LPO 0086  Franz Waxman  London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Edward Scissorhands Main title and Ice Dance, 1984  LPO 0086  Danny Elfman  London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Cleopatra Symphony from Cleopatra, 1962  LPO 0086  Alex North  London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

20th Century Fox Fanfare LPO 0086 Alfred Newman  London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Cleopatra Symphony from Cleopatra, 1962 LPO 0086  Alex North  London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

The Godfather  A Symphonic portrait from The Godfather, Part 1, 1972 and Part 2, 1974  LPO 0086  Nino Rota  London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Psycho  A narrative for string orchestra from Psycho, 1960  LPO 0086  Bernard Herrmann  London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

The Ride of the Cossacks from Taras Bulba, 1962  LPO 0086  Franz Waxman  London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Deborah's Theme from Once Upon a Time in America, 1984  LPO 0086  Ennio Morricone  London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Themes from Mutiny on the Bounty, 1962  LPO 0086  Bronislaw Kaper  London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Deborah's Theme from Once Upon a Time in America, 1984  LPO 0086  Ennio Morricone  London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

The New Enterprise from Star Trek  The Motion Picture, 1979  LPO 0086  Ennio Morricone  London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Lawrence and the desert from Lawrence of Arabia, 1962  LPO 0086  Maurice Jarre  London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Edward Scissorhands  Main title and Ice Dance, 1984  LPO 0086  Danny Elfman  London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Brahms and the Clarinet; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Zoltán Kodály and Composers who used Folk Music

12:09:00            00:08:08            Percy Grainger  Green Bushes               Steuart Bedford            English Chamber Orchestra            Decca   425159

12:19:00            00:14:05            Anton Arensky  Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35                    William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020

12:36:00            00:16:59            Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 Op 55                  Herbert Blomstedt         San Francisco Symphony     Decca   425857

12:56:00            00:02:43            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Seasons: September Op 37                         Wu Han, piano            ArtistLed           10701

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
 

13:01:00            00:56:55            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Act 1 Op 64              Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   4787779

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier
 

14:00:00            00:36:35            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Act 2 Op 64              Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   4787779

14:40:00            00:04:18            Felix Mendelssohn        A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61                              Olga Kern, piano       Harm Mundi      907336

14:47:00            00:07:55            Hector Berlioz   Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture             Vladimir Ashkenazy       Helsinki Philharmonic     Ondine  1188

14:58:00            00:01:58            Erich Wolfgang Korngold          Much Ado About Nothing: Hornpipe Op 11                                 Gil Shaham, violin; André Previn, piano  DeutGram         439886

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Brahms and the Clarinet

15:04:00            00:35:01            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Act 3 Op 64              Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   4787779

15:42:00            00:08:21            Josef Rheinberger         Overture to 'The Taming of the Shrew' Op 18                  Nikos Athinäos           Frankfurt (Oder) Philharmonic     Signum 6000

15:51:00            00:08:16            Richard Wagner Das Liebesverbot: Overture                   Fabio Luisi        Philharmonia Zürich            Accentus          102

16:02:00            00:11:39            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Act 4 Op 64              Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   4787779

16:18:00            00:10:55            Felix Mendelssohn        A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21                 Riccardo Chailly  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Decca   4810778

16:31:00            00:18:29            Peter Tchaikovsky         Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67              Gustavo Dudamel            Simón Bolívar Symphony          DeutGram         15296

16:51:00            00:08:52            Henri Rabaud    Suite Anglaise No.  3 in G major                         Leif Segerstam  Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic         MarcoPolo        223503

17:03:00            00:06:10            Cole Porter       Kiss Me, Kate: Overture             John McGlinn    London Sinfonietta        EMI            54300

17:09:00            00:04:26            Cole Porter       Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love                                 Jenny Lin, piano            Steinway           30011

17:17:00            00:23:28            David Diamond Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and                Gerard Schwarz New York Chamber Symphony      Delos   3103

17:44:00            00:03:21            Stephen Warbeck          Shakespeare in Love: Main Title             Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc   80551

17:48:00            00:05:59            Peter Schickele Songs from Shakespeare                                  Michèle Eaton, off-coloratura; David Düsing, tenor profundo; Peter Schickele, vocal            Telarc   80666

17:56:00            00:03:10            Giuseppe Verdi Falstaff: Act 3 Finale 'Tutto nel mondo               Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc   80364

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:  Generation Gaps” - One of those themes that touches us all sooner or later, in musicals ranging from “Babes in Arms” to “Spring Awakening”

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2     

18:00:57            00:00:36            Jonathan Larson  Voice Mail #1  Kristen Lee Kelly           Rent -- Original B'way Cast  Dreamworks  DRMD2-50003     

18:01:33            00:00:19            Galt MacDermon-James Rado-Gerome Ragni  Ain't Got No         Walker Daniels  Hair -- Original Off Broadway Cast       RCA  82876-56085-2     

18:01:52            00:02:49            Galt MacDermot-James Rado-Gerome Ragnie  I Got Life  Walker Daniels, Marijane Miracle  Hair -- Original Off Broadway Cast  RCA  82876-56085-2          

18:05:02            00:05:06            Steven Vinaver  Academy Awards for Parents  Company  The Mad Show  DRG   DRG19072           

18:10:03            00:03:11            Brel-Shuman-Blau          The Middle Class           Shawn Elliot, Mort Shuman        Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well.. -- Original Cast  Sony  SK89998  

18:14:01            00:01:30            Charles Strouse-Lee Adams       Kids  Paul Lynde, Marijane Miracle  Bye Bye Birdie -- Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK89254      

18:15:41            00:01:31            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        The Other Generation  Keye Luke, Juanita Hall    Flower Drum Song --Original B'way Cast   Sony  SK60958     

18:17:12            00:02:03            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        The Other Generation (Reprise)   Patrick Adiarte, Baayork Lee  Flower Drum Song -- Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60958          

18:19:33            00:04:06            Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim    Gee, Officer Krupke!  Male ensemble     West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast       Sony  SK60724

18:23:59            00:03:19            Marc Shaiman-Scott Witman      Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now  Marissa Jaret Winokur            Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast  Sony    SK87708          

18:28:27            00:03:18            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Babes in Arms  Company  Babes in Arms -- 1999 City Center Encores            DRG  94769     

18:31:41            00:01:40            Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Winter and Summer  Company  Celebration -- Original B'way Cast  Angel  2435-65169           

18:34:05            00:02:05            Richard Rodgers, Martin Charnin  Put Him Away Harry Goz  Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK30338   

18:36:29            00:02:34            Stephen Sondheim        Impossible  David Burns, Brian Davies   A Funny Thing… -- Original B'way Cast        Angel  7777-64770        

18:39:28            00:02:46            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Do We?  Lucie Lancaster, Gil Lamb        70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK30589   

18:42:25            00:02:20            Duncan Sheik-Steven Slater       Mama Who Bore Me  Lea Michele  Spring Awakening -- Original B'way Cast  Decca B'way          B0008020         

18:45:05            00:03:10            Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh    I Won't Grow Up  Mary Martin    Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast  RCA         3762-2-RG        

18:48:24            00:02:21            Harold Rome  Be Kind to Your Parents   Florence Henderson  Fanny -- Original B'way Cast            RCA  09026-68074        

18:51:06            00:01:54            George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy  Sony  SK60659          

18:53:03            00:01:01            Hugh Martin  Filler: Overture from "Best Foot Forward"  Orchestra  Best Foot Forward – Original Film Soundtrack  Rhino RHM27774       

18:54:04            00:02:51            Hugh Martin  Filler: You're Lucky  Gloria Grafton Best Foot Forward -- Original Film Soundtrack  Rhino  RHM27774  

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:11:56            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No.  1 in D               Hugh Wolff       St Paul Chamber Orchestra          Teldec  77309

19:16:00            00:40:31            Felix Mendelssohn        String Symphony No. 11 in F major                    Johannes Goritzki            German Chamber Academy Neuss         Claves  9002

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Ton Koopman, conductor; Paul Yancich, timpani  recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:06:18            Jean-Féry Rebel            Les Élémens: Overture

20:13:00            00:16:00            Johann Carl Christian Fischer     Symphony with 8 Obbligato Timpani     

20:32:00            00:14:00            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 17 in G major

20:49:00            00:31:53            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 45 in F sharp minor

21:36:00            00:24:01            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major          Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Robert Casadesus, piano          Sony    780837

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - PC’s are becoming passe, so here is some computer nostalga – “Computer Chips,” “Computer Date,” and Mary Lu Walker’s “Read the Manuel”… The Oedipus legend is the subject of Second City’s Severn Darden and Peter Schickele’s Western version, “Oedipus Tex”… Mark Levy says “Let’s Dance”
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:05:03            Johann Sebastian Bach Goldberg Variation No. 13                                 Simone Dinnerstein, piano    Telarc   80715

23:07:00            00:09:47            Antonio Vivaldi  Flute Concerto in G minor          Orpheus Chamber Orchestra                  Patrick Gallois, flute      DeutGram         437839

23:19:00            00:06:06            Vilém Blodek    In the Well: Intermezzo               Václav Neumann           Czech Philharmonic Orchestra          Orfeo    180891

23:25:00            00:11:40            Johannes Brahms          Adagio from Clarinet Quintet Op 115      Chamber Ensemble                   Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet     Mercury            4811409

23:39:00            00:06:22            Edward MacDowell        Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48               Takuo Yuasa     Ulster Orchestra          Naxos   559075

23:45:00            00:09:18            Henry Cowell     Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra   Richard Auldon Clark     Bert Lucarelli, oboe       Koch Intl           7282

23:57:00            00:02:55            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird: Berceuse                           Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano     Cedille  139

23:58:00            00:01:51            Carl Nielsen       The Mother: The Fog is Lifting                            Judith Hall, flute; Elinor Bennett, harp    Nimbus 5247 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in g RV 439 "La Notte" Op 10/2 (1728)

 

 