Program Guide 09-19-2015

00:02:00 00:21:42 Johannes Brahms Clarinet Sonata No. 1 in F minor Op 120 Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 430149

00:26:00 00:34:10 Zdenek Fibich Symphony No. 1 in F major Op 17 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9230

01:02:00 00:33:45 Robert Schumann Davidsbündlertänze Op 6 Stephen Hough, piano VirginClas 90770

01:38:00 01:14:47 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 7 in E minor Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 447756

02:55:00 00:34:34 Ludwig Spohr Nonet in F major Op 31 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

03:31:00 00:22:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 4 in D major Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317

03:55:00 00:30:50 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 2 in E flat major Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125

04:28:00 00:25:05 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in G major CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

04:55:00 00:23:03 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 4 in C minor Op 18 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80414

05:20:00 00:19:38 Johannes Brahms Clarinet Sonata No. 2 in E flat major Op 120 Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 430149

05:42:00 00:05:43 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 4 in C major Op 59 Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Arturo Sandoval: Andante cantabile, from Trumpet Concerto--Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA 62661

06:04:37 Leopold Mozart: Trumpet Concerto in D--Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA 62661

06:14:58 Joaquín Rodrigo: First movement from Concierto de Aranjuez--Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Philharmonia Orchestra Plácido Domingo EMI 56175

06:21:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Wie stark ist nicht dein Zauberton (How strong is your magic sound) from The Magic Flute--Plácido Domingo, tenor; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra CBS 42100

06:27:23 Pablo Casals: l cant dels ocells (The Song of the Birds)--Han-Na Chang, cello; Santa Cecilia Academy Orchestra of Rome Antonio Pappano EMI 82390

06:31:57 Johann Sebastian Bach: Bourrées I & II, from Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009--Pablo Casals, cello Pearl 0045

06:35:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C, BWV 1066--Marlboro Festival Orchestra Pablo Casals Sony 46253

07:01:00 Arturo Marquez: Danzon No. 2--Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555

07:11:39 Jakob Praetorius: Veni in hortum meum (I am come into my garden)--Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 00229890

07:15:10 Michael Praetorius: Nigra sum sed formosa (I am black but beautiful)--Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 00229890

07:19:28 Inocente Carreño: Margariteña--Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4777457

07:36:06 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1--Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309

07:52:02 Manuel de Zumaya: De Las Flores--Adam Lamotte, Lisa Grodin, violins; Paul Hale, cello; Craig Russell, guitar; Chanticleer Joseph Jennings Rhino 512746

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: A Musical Joke in F Major--Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Mad About Mozart DG 445772 Music: 4:21

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B flat, K.191--Javier Zafra, bassoon; Freiburg Baroque Orchestra; Petra Mullejans, conductor Concert Hall, Freiburg, Germany Music: 16:17

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Dan Larkin from Windsor, CA Time: 7:33

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Op 10/3: 3. Rondo--Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Beethoven, the complete piano sonatas EMI 62700 Music: 3:54

Russell Platt: Eurydice--Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 14:51

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jean-Marie Leclair: Sonata for two violins in F Op ¾--Jasmine Lin, violin; Wayne Lee, violin Levin Performance Studio, WFMT, Chicago, IL Music: 10:46

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3: Movements 3 and 4--Festival Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor

Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Teton Village, WY Music: 25:10

Thomas Albert: Anonymous Fame--Washington Saxophone Quartet Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, The Barns at Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA Music: 4:51

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Autumn Begins

Johannes Brahms: Quartets for 4 Voices & Piano Op 92: Spätherbst (Late Autumn) – Mary Plakogiannis, soprano; Paula Gladwell, contralto; Richard Levitt, tenor; Edmund Najera, bass; Myron Fink, piano (Everest 3249 LP) 1:45

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: October “Autumn Song” – Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 466562 CD) 5:14

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seasons Finale to “Autumn” – Heather Harper, soprano; Ryland Davies, tenor; John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; BBC Chorus & Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 3911 LP) 11:51

Kurt Weill: Knickerbocker Holiday: “September Song” – Lotte Lenya, soprano; Orchestra/Maurice Levine (Sony 60647 CD) 3:45

Charles Ives: Yale-Princeton Football Game – Orchestra New England/James Sinclair (Koch 7025 CD) 2:07

Morton Gould: Burchfield Gallery: “Autumn” – American Symphony Orchestra/Morton Gould (RCA 5019 CD) 3:41

Mrs. H.H.A. Beach: Four Sketches Op. 15: “In Autumn No.1” – Virginia Eskin, piano (Genesis 1054 LP) 2:08

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons: “Autumn” – Roberto Michelucci, violin; I Musici (Philips 6500017 LP) 12:14

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Genius of Film Music - We welcome back conductor and film music expert John Mauceri to talk about his latest project, a CD called The Genius of Film Music

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Ride of the Cossacks from Taras Bulba, 1962 LPO 0086 Franz Waxman London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Edward Scissorhands Main title and Ice Dance, 1984 LPO 0086 Danny Elfman London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Cleopatra Symphony from Cleopatra, 1962 LPO 0086 Alex North London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Cleopatra Symphony from Cleopatra, 1962 LPO 0086 Alex North London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

The Godfather A Symphonic portrait from The Godfather, Part 1, 1972 and Part 2, 1974 LPO 0086 Nino Rota London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Psycho A narrative for string orchestra from Psycho, 1960 LPO 0086 Bernard Herrmann London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

The Ride of the Cossacks from Taras Bulba, 1962 LPO 0086 Franz Waxman London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Deborah's Theme from Once Upon a Time in America, 1984 LPO 0086 Ennio Morricone London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Themes from Mutiny on the Bounty, 1962 LPO 0086 Bronislaw Kaper London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Deborah's Theme from Once Upon a Time in America, 1984 LPO 0086 Ennio Morricone London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

The New Enterprise from Star Trek The Motion Picture, 1979 LPO 0086 Ennio Morricone London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Lawrence and the desert from Lawrence of Arabia, 1962 LPO 0086 Maurice Jarre London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Edward Scissorhands Main title and Ice Dance, 1984 LPO 0086 Danny Elfman London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Brahms and the Clarinet; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Zoltán Kodály and Composers who used Folk Music

12:09:00 00:08:08 Percy Grainger Green Bushes Steuart Bedford English Chamber Orchestra Decca 425159

12:19:00 00:14:05 Anton Arensky Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

12:36:00 00:16:59 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 Op 55 Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

12:56:00 00:02:43 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: September Op 37 Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701

13:01:00 00:56:55 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Act 1 Op 64 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

14:00:00 00:36:35 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Act 2 Op 64 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

14:40:00 00:04:18 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

14:47:00 00:07:55 Hector Berlioz Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture Vladimir Ashkenazy Helsinki Philharmonic Ondine 1188

14:58:00 00:01:58 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Much Ado About Nothing: Hornpipe Op 11 Gil Shaham, violin; André Previn, piano DeutGram 439886

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Brahms and the Clarinet

15:04:00 00:35:01 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Act 3 Op 64 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

15:42:00 00:08:21 Josef Rheinberger Overture to 'The Taming of the Shrew' Op 18 Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt (Oder) Philharmonic Signum 6000

15:51:00 00:08:16 Richard Wagner Das Liebesverbot: Overture Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

16:02:00 00:11:39 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Act 4 Op 64 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

16:18:00 00:10:55 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21 Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778

16:31:00 00:18:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67 Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 15296

16:51:00 00:08:52 Henri Rabaud Suite Anglaise No. 3 in G major Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223503

17:03:00 00:06:10 Cole Porter Kiss Me, Kate: Overture John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300

17:09:00 00:04:26 Cole Porter Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

17:17:00 00:23:28 David Diamond Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Gerard Schwarz New York Chamber Symphony Delos 3103

17:44:00 00:03:21 Stephen Warbeck Shakespeare in Love: Main Title Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80551

17:48:00 00:05:59 Peter Schickele Songs from Shakespeare Michèle Eaton, off-coloratura; David Düsing, tenor profundo; Peter Schickele, vocal Telarc 80666

17:56:00 00:03:10 Giuseppe Verdi Falstaff: Act 3 Finale 'Tutto nel mondo Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80364

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Generation Gaps” - One of those themes that touches us all sooner or later, in musicals ranging from “Babes in Arms” to “Spring Awakening”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:57 00:00:36 Jonathan Larson Voice Mail #1 Kristen Lee Kelly Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

18:01:33 00:00:19 Galt MacDermon-James Rado-Gerome Ragni Ain't Got No Walker Daniels Hair -- Original Off Broadway Cast RCA 82876-56085-2

18:01:52 00:02:49 Galt MacDermot-James Rado-Gerome Ragnie I Got Life Walker Daniels, Marijane Miracle Hair -- Original Off Broadway Cast RCA 82876-56085-2

18:05:02 00:05:06 Steven Vinaver Academy Awards for Parents Company The Mad Show DRG DRG19072

18:10:03 00:03:11 Brel-Shuman-Blau The Middle Class Shawn Elliot, Mort Shuman Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well.. -- Original Cast Sony SK89998

18:14:01 00:01:30 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Kids Paul Lynde, Marijane Miracle Bye Bye Birdie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89254

18:15:41 00:01:31 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Other Generation Keye Luke, Juanita Hall Flower Drum Song --Original B'way Cast Sony SK60958

18:17:12 00:02:03 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Other Generation (Reprise) Patrick Adiarte, Baayork Lee Flower Drum Song -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60958

18:19:33 00:04:06 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim Gee, Officer Krupke! Male ensemble West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:23:59 00:03:19 Marc Shaiman-Scott Witman Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now Marissa Jaret Winokur Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK87708

18:28:27 00:03:18 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Babes in Arms Company Babes in Arms -- 1999 City Center Encores DRG 94769

18:31:41 00:01:40 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Winter and Summer Company Celebration -- Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-65169

18:34:05 00:02:05 Richard Rodgers, Martin Charnin Put Him Away Harry Goz Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338

18:36:29 00:02:34 Stephen Sondheim Impossible David Burns, Brian Davies A Funny Thing… -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64770

18:39:28 00:02:46 John Kander-Fred Ebb Do We? Lucie Lancaster, Gil Lamb 70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30589

18:42:25 00:02:20 Duncan Sheik-Steven Slater Mama Who Bore Me Lea Michele Spring Awakening -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0008020

18:45:05 00:03:10 Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh I Won't Grow Up Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:48:24 00:02:21 Harold Rome Be Kind to Your Parents Florence Henderson Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074

18:51:06 00:01:54 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:01:01 Hugh Martin Filler: Overture from "Best Foot Forward" Orchestra Best Foot Forward – Original Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27774

18:54:04 00:02:51 Hugh Martin Filler: You're Lucky Gloria Grafton Best Foot Forward -- Original Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27774

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:11:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 1 in D Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77309

19:16:00 00:40:31 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 11 in F major Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Ton Koopman, conductor; Paul Yancich, timpani recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:06:18 Jean-Féry Rebel Les Élémens: Overture

20:13:00 00:16:00 Johann Carl Christian Fischer Symphony with 8 Obbligato Timpani

20:32:00 00:14:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 17 in G major

20:49:00 00:31:53 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 45 in F sharp minor

21:36:00 00:24:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - PC’s are becoming passe, so here is some computer nostalga – “Computer Chips,” “Computer Date,” and Mary Lu Walker’s “Read the Manuel”… The Oedipus legend is the subject of Second City’s Severn Darden and Peter Schickele’s Western version, “Oedipus Tex”… Mark Levy says “Let’s Dance”



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Goldberg Variation No. 13 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715

23:07:00 00:09:47 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G minor Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839

23:19:00 00:06:06 Vilém Blodek In the Well: Intermezzo Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Orfeo 180891

23:25:00 00:11:40 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Clarinet Quintet Op 115 Chamber Ensemble Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Mercury 4811409

23:39:00 00:06:22 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

23:45:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282

23:57:00 00:02:55 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:58:00 00:01:51 Carl Nielsen The Mother: The Fog is Lifting Judith Hall, flute; Elinor Bennett, harp Nimbus 5247