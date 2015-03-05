How to Get a Facebook Account

1. Open your Internet browser and navigate to Facebook.

2. Click the green button that says “Sign Up.”

3. Enter your first and last name, email, a password, birthday, and gender. Then click “Sign Up.” If you do not have an email address, you will need to sign up for one. There are many free email services available, such as Gmail, Yahoo!, Hotmail, AOL, Outlook, Zoho, etc.

4. The next four steps ask you to enter information about yourself. You can choose to share as little or as much as you want here. The first step lets you use your email address book to find out which of your friends are already on Facebook. You may skip this step if you wish by clicking “Skip.”

5. Step 2 asks you to enter basic information about yourself: High School, College or University, Employer, Current City that you live in, and Hometown. Enter the information and click “Save & Continue” or leave it blank and click “Skip.”

6. Step 3 asks you to “Choose your interests.” You can scroll through the list of suggestions and single-click on any one to select it. Click again to de-select something. Click “Save & Continue” or “Skip” to do this later.

7. In Step 4, you may set your profile picture by either uploading a photo from your computer or taking a photo with your webcam. If you would prefer not to put a picture of yourself here, you may skip the step.

8. You now have a Facebook account! To complete the process, go to your email account (the example below is Yahoo!) and open the email from Facebook with the subject line “Just one more step to get started on Facebook” Click the link in the email, “Confirm your account.” This will open Facebook in a new browser page.

9. You are now ready to use Facebook. First, though, enter “WCLV 104.9 FM” into the search field at the top of the page. One you have navigated to the page, click “Like.”

10. To learn more about all the things you can do on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/help.