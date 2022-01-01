2014 Awards

Hermes Creative Awards

* Platinum Award: Design/Publication Overall “The Listening Project 12,” ideastream

* Gold Award: Design/Invitation “18th Annual World Series of Wine,” ideastream

* Gold Award: Publications/Annual Report “2012 Report to the Community,” ideastream

The International Academy of the Visual Arts Communicator Awards

“Awards of Excellence”

* Audio - Programs: Program – “Sound of Ideas: Having the Talk,” 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Film/Video – Programs/News: Talk Show/Interview – “Applause,” segments included: Pet Portrait artist James Ruby; the 40th Anniversary of the PBS show “Great Performances”; Photographer Angelo Merendino; and Artist Michelangelo Lovelace,” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Film/Video - Programs/News: Travel/Tourism – “Beyond the Dish: Composite,” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Film/Video - Programs/News: Children – “Math Mess,” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Websites: Structure and Navigation – “ideastream.org”

“Awards of Distinction”

* Audio - Programs: Program – “Sound of Ideas: Cleveland Police Shooting; What Happened and What’s Next,” 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Film/Video: History/Biography – “Applause: Boddie Records,” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Film/Video: Entertainment – “Applause: Derek Hess,” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Film/Video: Environmental – “Battling the Bloom,” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Online Video: Documentary – “Battling the Bloom,” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Interactive Multimedia: Health & Wellness – “Be Well: Obesity,” ideastream

* Print – Annual Report: Non-Profit – “2012 Report to the Community,” ideastream

* Print – Brochure: Educational – “The Listening Project 12,” ideastream

* Print – Brochure: Overall Design – “The Listening Project 12,” ideastream

International Cinema In Industry CINDY Competitions

* Silver Award: “About Blood: Sickle Cell Anemia,” Kay Colby, Mark Rosenberger & David Molpus, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

80th National Headliner Awards

* Third Place: Radio Stations Breaking News or Continuing Coverage of a Single News Event “The Ariel Castro Case,” WCPN News Staff

Tony Ganzer prior to joining ideastream in 2013 won one awards in the Broadcast Radio Networks category

* Feature or human interest story “Hinduism has a temple to call home – in Switzerland” Tony Ganzer, Deutsche Welle

Edward R. Murrow RTDNA 2014 National Awards

* Best News Series “Working Poor,” Brian Bull, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Education Writers Association National Awards for Education Reporting

* Third Prize awarded to Molly Bloom for “Beat Reporting” - StateImpact Ohio, ideastream

Edward R. Murrow RTDNA 2014 Regional and International Awards

* News Series “Working Poor,” Brian Bull, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Tony Ganzer prior to joining ideastream in 2013 won three awards in the International category for reports that he covered for World Radio Switzerland

* News Series “Destroyed Swiss River” Tony Ganzer, World Radio Switzerland

* Feature Reporting “Davos: Gender Gap” Tony Ganzer, World Radio Switzerland

* Use of Sound “Hindi Temple” Tony Ganzer, World Radio Switzerland

45th Annual Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards

* Community Service “Be Well: Obesity Campaign,” Jerry Wareham, President & CEO, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Health/Science – Program or Special “Be Well: Obesity CampaignBe Well: Young & Obese Composite,” Kay Colby, Producer & Lauren Wilson, Associate Producer, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Informational/Instructional – Program/Series or Special “Quest: Battling the Bloom,” Mary Fecteau, Producer; Anne Glausser, Producer & Mark Smukler, Executive Producer, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Ohio Associated Press Awards

“First Place”

* General Excellence “90.3 WCPN”

* Best Feature Reporting “After 42 Years, Goodbye” Bill Cohen, Statehouse News Bureau & Ohio Public Radio

* Best Broadcast Writing “Environmental Groups Find Middle Ground on Fracking” Michelle Kanu, WCPN ideastream

* Best Use of Sound “ER Designed for Psych Patients,” Anne Glausser, WCPN ideastream

* Best Documentary of Series “Working Poor,” Brian Bull, WCPN ideastream

* Extraordinary Coverage of a Scheduled Event “Ariel Castro Sentenced” WCPN News Staff

* Best Breaking News Coverage “After Decade of Captivity, Women Escape Home” WCPN News Staff

“Second Place”

* Best Feature Reporting “School Grooms Nannies in English Tradition,” Michelle Kanu, WCPN ideastream

* Best Broadcast Writing “Seniors to Show Their Mettle,” David C. Barnett, WCPN ideastream

* Best Reporter “Nick Castele,” WCPN ideastream

* Extraordinary Coverage of a Scheduled Event “Big Changes in Budget Rollout” Statehouse News Bureau & Ohio Public Radio

* Best Enterprise Reporting “StateImpact Ohio: Charter School a Safe Place for Gay Students,” WCPN ideastream

* Best Use of Multimedia “wcpn.org” Joseph Sheppa, WCPN ideastream

Ohio Society of Professional Journalists - Ohio’s Best Journalism 2014 Awards

Radio

* First Place: Best Criminal Justice Reporting “Ariel Castro Case” 90.3 WCPN Staff ideastream

* First Place: Best Education Issues Reporting (6 stories) “Don’t Look at Report Cards to Know What Parents Really Want to know; Charter School Serves As Safe Place for Gay Students; Why It’s So Hard for Rural Schools to Pass Levies; Grading the Teachers: Performance Isn’t Reflected in Paychecks; Grading the Teachers; Measuring Teacher Performance Through Student Growth; Undocumented Students in Gray Area for College Admissions” State Impact Ohio, ideastream

* First Place: Best Environmental Reporting “Environmental Groups Find Middle Ground in Fracking Debate; Recycling Dirt: A new Niche in the Fracking Industry; Major Natural Gas Process Plant Opens for Business” Michelle Kanu, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Government Reporting “Bill Cohen” State House News Bureau

* Second Place: Best Enterprise Reporting “Ohio Charter School Serves As Safe Place for Gay Students” State Impact Ohio, ideastream

* Second Place: Best Public Affairs Program “SOI: A Miracle in Cleveland” Sound of Ideas Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Online

* Second Place: Best of Show for General News Site “ideastream” Joseph Sheppa, ideastream

* Second Place: Best Graphic Design and Navigation “ideastream” Joseph Sheppa, ideastream

The Niagara Foundation Peace and Dialogue Awards

* ideastream was awarded the Niagara Media Award

Gracie Awards (Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)

* Lauren Wilson was awarded the Gracie Award for Outstanding Host - Entertainment/Information in the Local, Online, Public and Student Award Winners category for “Beyond the Dish,” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

The Press Club of Cleveland 2014 Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards

“First Place”

* Public Service ”Be Well Campaign to Fight Obesity,” Health Team, WVIZ ideastream

* Television Show ”Ohio’s Two Major Party Chairs Face Off” Karen Kasler & Ron Corby, Ohio Public Television * News “Ariel Castro Captives Escape, Castro Brothers Taken into Custody” WCPN News Staff, WCPN ideastream * Public Service ”Working Poor Series,” Brian Bull, WCPN ideastream

* Use of Sound ”Psychiatric ERs,” Anne Glausser, WCPN ideastream

* News Writing “News” Brian Bull, WCPN ideastream

* Radio Show ”Sound of Ideas: Miracle in Cleveland (Castro Captives Alive),” WCPN News Staff, WCPN ideastream

“Second Place”

* In Depth Coverage “Big Changes in Budget Rollout,” Karen Kasler, Jo Ingles & Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio

* Best Website in Ohio “ideastream.org,” Joseph Sheppa, ideastream

* Digital Media - Radio News Website “WCPN.org,” Joseph Sheppa, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Radio - Ongoing Coverage “The Ariel Castro Case,” Staff, WCPN ideastream

* Radio - In Depth Coverage ”Ohio Bans Public Hospital Contracts with Abortion Clinics,” Sarah Jane Tribble, WCPN ideastream

* Radio - News Writing “Environmental Groups Find Middle Ground in Fracking Debate,” Michelle Kanu, WCPN ideastream

* Radio - Human Interest ”School Grooms Nannies in English Tradition,” Michelle Kanu, WCPN ideastream

“Third Place”

* Radio - Ongoing Coverage “2013 Year In Review,” Karen Kasler, Jo Ingles & Andy Chow, Ohio Public Radio

* Radio - In Depth Coverage ”StateImpact Ohio: Why It’s So Hard for Rural Schools to Pass Levies,” Ida Lieszkovszky, WCPN ideastream

Market Enginuity Awards

* ideastream’s Underwriting Team was awarded the 2013 Standard of Excellence Award for Underwriting

and Wayne Myers of the Underwriting Team received the Account Manager Standard of Excellence Award