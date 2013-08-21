Program Guide 08-21-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:34:55 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 6 in C
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184
00:39:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
01:21:00 00:34:11 Alberto Ginastera Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 36
Bamberg Symphony Lothar Zagrosek Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 572372
01:56:00 00:36:46 Franz Schubert Piano Quintet in A "Trout"
Cleveland Quartet John O'Conor, piano; James Vandemark, bass; Members of Telarc 80225
02:34:00 00:17:10 Roy Harris Symphony No. 3
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
02:53:00 00:38:09 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes Op 13
Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281
03:33:00 00:34:18 Edmund Rubbra Symphony No. 2 Op 45
Vernon Handley New Philharmonia Orchestra Lyrita 235
04:09:00 00:40:55 Johannes Brahms Piano Quintet in F minor Op 34
Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839
04:51:00 00:25:00 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425942
05:18:00 00:16:31 Jean-Philippe Rameau Concert No. 6 en sextuor
Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca 1845
05:36:00 00:06:44 Constant Lambert Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo
Barry Wordsworth BBC Concert Orchestra Argo 436118
05:49:00 00:05:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet from Symphony No. 4 Op 60
Joshua Bell Academy St. Martin in Fields Sony 549176
05:55:00 00:03:52 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite: Scherzo Op 19
Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM
06:05:00 00:02:17 Tylman Susato The Danserye: Bergeret "Dont vient cela"
New London Consort Members of l'Oiseau 436131
06:10:00 00:09:13 Carl Maria von Weber Andante & Hungarian Rondo Op 35
Solistes de Montpellier-Moscou Gerard Caussé Gérard Caussé, viola EMI 54817
06:21:00 00:02:13 Richard Rodgers Blue Moon
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011
06:24:00 00:07:10 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376
06:31:00 00:08:03 George Frideric Handel Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B flat
Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1530
06:40:00 00:07:07 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Dixit
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206
06:51:00 00:02:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1: Bourrée
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80619
06:52:00 00:01:44 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Gigue Op 61
Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777
06:55:00 00:02:16 John Philip Sousa March "The Belle of Chicago"
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092
07:05:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96
Charles Rosekrans Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Telarc 80610
07:10:00 00:09:12 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite
Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808
07:20:00 00:02:44 Orlande de Lassus Domine Dominus noster
King's Singers Naxos 572987
07:25:00 00:02:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Dance of the Swans
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104
07:29:00 00:05:52 David Diamond Allegretto from Symphony No. 4
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
07:40:00 00:07:23 Zoltán Kodály Finale from Symphony in C
Antal Doráti Philharmonia Hungarica Decca 443006
07:50:00 00:03:09 John Dowland Come again, sweet love doth now invite
La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650
07:56:00 00:03:30 Richard Rodgers The Sound of Music: Main title
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
08:05:00 00:02:14 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: March Op 22
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Denon 78764
08:10:00 00:08:03 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Overture
Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653
08:20:00 00:05:26 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 140: Chorale "Wachet auf"
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004
08:29:00 00:09:06 Darius Milhaud Suite for 2 Pianos "Scaramouche"
Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426284
08:40:00 00:05:57 Friedrich Witt Rondo from Flute Concerto Op 8
Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Patrick Gallois, flute Naxos 572089
08:46:00 00:03:43 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378
08:51:00 00:01:53 Traditional The Drunken Sailor
Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456
08:54:00 00:05:44 Maurice Jarre Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600
09:05:00 00:17:39 George Gershwin An American in Paris
Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326
09:25:00 00:06:53 Franz von Suppé Light Cavalry: Overture
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
09:34:00 00:09:18 Antonio Vivaldi Cello Concerto in B flat
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 90916
09:50:00 00:06:02 Franz Joseph Haydn The Apothecary: Overture
Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Orchestra EMI 56535
09:55:00 00:04:01 Friedrich Kuhlau The Robber's Castle: Overture
Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9648
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:02:41 Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischütz: Hunters' Chorus
Dresden State Orchestra Silvio Varviso Leipzig Radio Chorus Philips 422410
10:02:00 00:02:20 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "At the Hunt" Op 373
John Georgiadis London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25236
10:05:00 00:06:57 Anatoly Lyadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084
10:14:00 00:05:47 Giovanni Paisiello Proserpine: Overture
Gennaro Cappabianca Collegium Philarmonicum Naxos 557031
10:22:00 00:02:53 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Song to the Evening Star
Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Levine Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 445866
10:25:00 00:13:18 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 38486
10:40:00 00:08:11 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in D
Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Janet See, flute Harm Mundi 905193
10:50:00 00:29:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat
Norwegian Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57803
11:19:00 00:05:35 Francisco Tárrega Capricho árabe
Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579
11:28:00 00:06:20 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Verdi's "Rigoletto"
Yundi, piano DeutGram 851
11:36:00 00:07:32 Sir Malcolm Arnold Little Suite No. 4 Op 80
Gavin Sutherland Royal Ballet Sinfonia ASV 2126
11:44:00 00:10:31 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Overture
Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80039
11:56:00 00:02:18 Karl King March "Tiger Triumph"
Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:04:34 Sir Hamilton Harty A John Field Suite: Rondo
Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303
12:14:00 00:08:48 Carl Maria von Weber Invitation to the Dance Op 65
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Stephen Geber, cello Decca 430201
12:28:00 00:08:06 Charles Wildman Gypsy Fury: Swedish Rhapsody
Fairfax Symphony Orchestra William Hudson Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan 82268
12:37:00 00:07:51 Josef Strauss Waltz "Water Colors" Op 258
Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628
12:47:00 00:12:21 John Rutter Suite for Strings
John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 1821
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 01:10:04 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem Op 45
Boston Symphony Orchestra James Levine Christine Schäfer, soprano; Michael Volle, baritone; Tanglewood Festival Chorus BSO Clas 901
WCLV MIDDAY
14:13:00 00:02:23 Darius Milhaud Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" Op 67
Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112
14:16:00 00:02:31 Darius Milhaud Brasileira from "Scaramouche"
Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426284
14:20:00 00:09:48 Leopold Mozart Symphony in D major
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 10496
14:30:00 00:09:48 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432
14:31:00 00:05:53 Frederick Delius A Song Before Sunrise
Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 65067
CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEWS: A look at this weekend’s Blossom concerts
15:02:00 00:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Coriolan Overture Op 62
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1022
15:13:00 00:11:46 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718
15:25:00 00:08:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718
15:35:00 00:10:37 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Symphony No. 9
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80110
15:50:00 00:05:23 Paul Lewis An English Overture
Gavin Sutherland Royal Ballet Sinfonia ASV 2126
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:03:55 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Prelude
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
16:06:00 00:03:48 George Frideric Handel Finale from Organ Concerto No. 10 Op 7
Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447
16:11:00 00:13:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from "Triple" Concerto Op 56
English Chamber Orchestra Sir Alexander Gibson Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Chandos 8409
16:29:00 00:04:50 James Horner Braveheart: Main Title
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901
16:34:00 00:06:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from Symphony No. 1 Op 21
Paavo Järvi German Chamber Philharmonic RCA 33835
16:41:00 00:07:31 Randall Thompson Allegro from Symphony No. 2
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
16:52:00 00:03:06 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 8 in A flat Op 64
Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669
16:56:00 00:02:18 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Toreador Song
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
17:05:00 00:05:00 Lili Boulanger Of a Spring Morning
JoAnn Falletta Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7169
17:22:00 00:11:33 Dmitri Kabalevsky Rhapsody on "School Years" Op 75
NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658
17:39:00 00:04:16 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in C sharp minor Op 3
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348
17:45:00 00:04:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in C sharp minor Op 3
Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592
17:52:00 00:02:43 Traditional Oh, Shenandoah
Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano THM 5432
17:55:00 00:04:14 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Scherzo Op 55
Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 5186061
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:18:52 David Diamond Symphony No. 4
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
18:30:00 00:04:38 Robert Schumann Romance in A major Op 94
Albrecht Mayer, oboe; Markus Becker, piano Decca 4783498
18:38:00 00:02:56 Anonymous Romance
English Chamber Orchestra Paul Watkins Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579
18:43:00 00:13:40 Georg Philipp Telemann Tafelmusik II: Concerto for 3 Violins in F
Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Reinhard Goebel, violin; Manfred Kraemer, violin; Florian Deuter, violin Archiv 427619
18:56:00 00:01:47 Darius Milhaud Romance Op 78
Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:13:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669
19:17:00 00:37:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37
London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Evgeny Kissin, piano EMI 6311
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:12:09 Maurice Ravel La valse
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945
20:16:00 00:38:19 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 14 in D minor
Jasper Quartet Sono Lumin 92152
20:57:00 00:01:39 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G major
Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606
CONCERT HALL: Ensemble Sonnerie and violinist Monica Huggett
21:02:00 00:09:18 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto in G minor
Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Monica Huggett, violin Gaudeamus 356
21:12:00 00:20:35 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C
Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171
21:34:00 00:21:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto in D minor
Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Monica Huggett, violin Gaudeamus 356
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by bass Kevin Maynor
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:11:45 Richard Strauss Sextet for Strings from "Capriccio" Op 85
Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645
23:13:00 00:08:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Divertimento for String Trio
Albers Trio Tre Sorell 2010
23:24:00 00:05:30 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61
Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 901502
23:29:00 00:03:15 Lili Boulanger Nocturne
Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249
23:32:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Clouds from "Three Nocturnes"
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617
23:42:00 00:13:25 Franz Schubert Adagio from Octet
Cleveland Octet Sony 62655
23:56:00 00:02:06 Dmitri Shostakovich Prelude No. 10 in C sharp minor Op 34
Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 52568