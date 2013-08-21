Program Guide 08-21-2013

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:34:55 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 6 in C

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184

00:39:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

01:21:00 00:34:11 Alberto Ginastera Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 36

Bamberg Symphony Lothar Zagrosek Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 572372

01:56:00 00:36:46 Franz Schubert Piano Quintet in A "Trout"

Cleveland Quartet John O'Conor, piano; James Vandemark, bass; Members of Telarc 80225

02:34:00 00:17:10 Roy Harris Symphony No. 3

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

02:53:00 00:38:09 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes Op 13

Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281

03:33:00 00:34:18 Edmund Rubbra Symphony No. 2 Op 45

Vernon Handley New Philharmonia Orchestra Lyrita 235

04:09:00 00:40:55 Johannes Brahms Piano Quintet in F minor Op 34

Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

04:51:00 00:25:00 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425942

05:18:00 00:16:31 Jean-Philippe Rameau Concert No. 6 en sextuor

Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca 1845

05:36:00 00:06:44 Constant Lambert Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo

Barry Wordsworth BBC Concert Orchestra Argo 436118

05:49:00 00:05:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet from Symphony No. 4 Op 60

Joshua Bell Academy St. Martin in Fields Sony 549176

05:55:00 00:03:52 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite: Scherzo Op 19

Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM

06:05:00 00:02:17 Tylman Susato The Danserye: Bergeret "Dont vient cela"

New London Consort Members of l'Oiseau 436131

06:10:00 00:09:13 Carl Maria von Weber Andante & Hungarian Rondo Op 35

Solistes de Montpellier-Moscou Gerard Caussé Gérard Caussé, viola EMI 54817

06:21:00 00:02:13 Richard Rodgers Blue Moon

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

06:24:00 00:07:10 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

06:31:00 00:08:03 George Frideric Handel Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B flat

Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1530

06:40:00 00:07:07 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Dixit

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206

06:51:00 00:02:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1: Bourrée

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80619

06:52:00 00:01:44 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Gigue Op 61

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

06:55:00 00:02:16 John Philip Sousa March "The Belle of Chicago"

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

07:05:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96

Charles Rosekrans Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Telarc 80610

07:10:00 00:09:12 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite

Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808

07:20:00 00:02:44 Orlande de Lassus Domine Dominus noster

King's Singers Naxos 572987

07:25:00 00:02:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Dance of the Swans

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

07:29:00 00:05:52 David Diamond Allegretto from Symphony No. 4

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

07:40:00 00:07:23 Zoltán Kodály Finale from Symphony in C

Antal Doráti Philharmonia Hungarica Decca 443006

07:50:00 00:03:09 John Dowland Come again, sweet love doth now invite

La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650

07:56:00 00:03:30 Richard Rodgers The Sound of Music: Main title

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

08:05:00 00:02:14 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: March Op 22

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Denon 78764

08:10:00 00:08:03 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Overture

Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653

08:20:00 00:05:26 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 140: Chorale "Wachet auf"

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

08:29:00 00:09:06 Darius Milhaud Suite for 2 Pianos "Scaramouche"

Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426284

08:40:00 00:05:57 Friedrich Witt Rondo from Flute Concerto Op 8

Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Patrick Gallois, flute Naxos 572089

08:46:00 00:03:43 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

08:51:00 00:01:53 Traditional The Drunken Sailor

Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456

08:54:00 00:05:44 Maurice Jarre Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600

09:05:00 00:17:39 George Gershwin An American in Paris

Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326

09:25:00 00:06:53 Franz von Suppé Light Cavalry: Overture

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

09:34:00 00:09:18 Antonio Vivaldi Cello Concerto in B flat

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 90916

09:50:00 00:06:02 Franz Joseph Haydn The Apothecary: Overture

Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Orchestra EMI 56535

09:55:00 00:04:01 Friedrich Kuhlau The Robber's Castle: Overture

Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9648

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:41 Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischütz: Hunters' Chorus

Dresden State Orchestra Silvio Varviso Leipzig Radio Chorus Philips 422410

10:02:00 00:02:20 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "At the Hunt" Op 373

John Georgiadis London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25236

10:05:00 00:06:57 Anatoly Lyadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084

10:14:00 00:05:47 Giovanni Paisiello Proserpine: Overture

Gennaro Cappabianca Collegium Philarmonicum Naxos 557031

10:22:00 00:02:53 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Song to the Evening Star

Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Levine Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 445866

10:25:00 00:13:18 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 38486

10:40:00 00:08:11 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in D

Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Janet See, flute Harm Mundi 905193

10:50:00 00:29:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat

Norwegian Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57803

11:19:00 00:05:35 Francisco Tárrega Capricho árabe

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

11:28:00 00:06:20 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Verdi's "Rigoletto"

Yundi, piano DeutGram 851

11:36:00 00:07:32 Sir Malcolm Arnold Little Suite No. 4 Op 80

Gavin Sutherland Royal Ballet Sinfonia ASV 2126

11:44:00 00:10:31 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Overture

Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80039

11:56:00 00:02:18 Karl King March "Tiger Triumph"

Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:04:34 Sir Hamilton Harty A John Field Suite: Rondo

Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303

12:14:00 00:08:48 Carl Maria von Weber Invitation to the Dance Op 65

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Stephen Geber, cello Decca 430201

12:28:00 00:08:06 Charles Wildman Gypsy Fury: Swedish Rhapsody

Fairfax Symphony Orchestra William Hudson Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan 82268

12:37:00 00:07:51 Josef Strauss Waltz "Water Colors" Op 258

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628

12:47:00 00:12:21 John Rutter Suite for Strings

John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 1821

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 01:10:04 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem Op 45

Boston Symphony Orchestra James Levine Christine Schäfer, soprano; Michael Volle, baritone; Tanglewood Festival Chorus BSO Clas 901

WCLV MIDDAY

14:13:00 00:02:23 Darius Milhaud Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" Op 67

Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

14:16:00 00:02:31 Darius Milhaud Brasileira from "Scaramouche"

Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426284

14:20:00 00:09:48 Leopold Mozart Symphony in D major

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 10496

14:30:00 00:09:48 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432

14:31:00 00:05:53 Frederick Delius A Song Before Sunrise

Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 65067

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEWS: A look at this weekend’s Blossom concerts

15:02:00 00:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Coriolan Overture Op 62

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1022

15:13:00 00:11:46 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

15:25:00 00:08:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

15:35:00 00:10:37 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Symphony No. 9

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80110

15:50:00 00:05:23 Paul Lewis An English Overture

Gavin Sutherland Royal Ballet Sinfonia ASV 2126

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:03:55 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Prelude

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

16:06:00 00:03:48 George Frideric Handel Finale from Organ Concerto No. 10 Op 7

Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447

16:11:00 00:13:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from "Triple" Concerto Op 56

English Chamber Orchestra Sir Alexander Gibson Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Chandos 8409

16:29:00 00:04:50 James Horner Braveheart: Main Title

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

16:34:00 00:06:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from Symphony No. 1 Op 21

Paavo Järvi German Chamber Philharmonic RCA 33835

16:41:00 00:07:31 Randall Thompson Allegro from Symphony No. 2

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

16:52:00 00:03:06 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 8 in A flat Op 64

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

16:56:00 00:02:18 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Toreador Song

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

17:05:00 00:05:00 Lili Boulanger Of a Spring Morning

JoAnn Falletta Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7169

17:22:00 00:11:33 Dmitri Kabalevsky Rhapsody on "School Years" Op 75

NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

17:39:00 00:04:16 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in C sharp minor Op 3

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348

17:45:00 00:04:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in C sharp minor Op 3

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592

17:52:00 00:02:43 Traditional Oh, Shenandoah

Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano THM 5432

17:55:00 00:04:14 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Scherzo Op 55

Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 5186061

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:18:52 David Diamond Symphony No. 4

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

18:30:00 00:04:38 Robert Schumann Romance in A major Op 94

Albrecht Mayer, oboe; Markus Becker, piano Decca 4783498

18:38:00 00:02:56 Anonymous Romance

English Chamber Orchestra Paul Watkins Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

18:43:00 00:13:40 Georg Philipp Telemann Tafelmusik II: Concerto for 3 Violins in F

Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Reinhard Goebel, violin; Manfred Kraemer, violin; Florian Deuter, violin Archiv 427619

18:56:00 00:01:47 Darius Milhaud Romance Op 78

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:13:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

19:17:00 00:37:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Evgeny Kissin, piano EMI 6311

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:12:09 Maurice Ravel La valse

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945

20:16:00 00:38:19 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 14 in D minor

Jasper Quartet Sono Lumin 92152

20:57:00 00:01:39 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G major

Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606

CONCERT HALL: Ensemble Sonnerie and violinist Monica Huggett

21:02:00 00:09:18 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto in G minor

Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Monica Huggett, violin Gaudeamus 356

21:12:00 00:20:35 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C

Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171

21:34:00 00:21:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto in D minor

Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Monica Huggett, violin Gaudeamus 356

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by bass Kevin Maynor

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:11:45 Richard Strauss Sextet for Strings from "Capriccio" Op 85

Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

23:13:00 00:08:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Divertimento for String Trio

Albers Trio Tre Sorell 2010

23:24:00 00:05:30 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61

Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 901502

23:29:00 00:03:15 Lili Boulanger Nocturne

Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249

23:32:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Clouds from "Three Nocturnes"

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617

23:42:00 00:13:25 Franz Schubert Adagio from Octet

Cleveland Octet Sony 62655

23:56:00 00:02:06 Dmitri Shostakovich Prelude No. 10 in C sharp minor Op 34

Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 52568