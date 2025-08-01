Ideastream Public Media isn’t going anywhere – CPB is shutting down.

You have probably heard by now that our Federal Funding has been rescinded and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the fiscal agent for distributing the federal funding to PBS and NPR stations is closing.

But here’s the good news: Ideastream Public Media, your local PBS and NPR station, isn’t going anywhere. We are committed now more than ever to serving NEO. And we are counting on your support to be the bridge that carries us from a future without federal funding to one where public media remains strong, independent, and available to everyone in our community.

We thank you for your support, and if you haven’t donated, we would really appreciate your gift. When you give, you ensure that independent news, inspiring stories, and educational programs stay free and accessible — for you, for your neighbors, and for generations to come.