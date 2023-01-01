As kids are increasingly consuming their favorite shows through digital channels, we, along with most PBS stations across the country, are making a shift to better serve our audiences. This September, WVIZ will change our programming from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays. Visit WVIZ’s schedule to get a more detailed look at the new schedule.

We invite you to use the free PBS KIDS Livestream and download the free PBS KIDS Video App and PBS KIDS Game App.

Our commitment to kids remains strong, and we will continue to broadcast programming fully dedicated to kids with the 24/7 PBS KIDS channel at 25.5.

Have a question about the schedule change? Check out the Frequently Asked Questions below.

Q: Why is this schedule change happening?

A: Kids increasingly consume their favorite shows through digital channels, such as the free PBS KIDS Video App and Ideastream’s free PBS KIDS Livestream. For those without home internet, we will continue to offer a dedicated broadcast channel that airs kids programming 24/7 (channel 25.5). For our main channel (WVIZ – channel 25), we want to better serve our audiences by giving you "Prime Time on Your Time" – many of the evening PBS programs you love will be available to watch in the afternoon!

Q: How will I find PBS KIDS programming from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays?

A: There are three ways to access PBS KIDS programming any time:



Q: What will be replacing the PBS KIDS programming from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays?

A: Starting at 2:00 p.m. every weekday in September, we will air Antiques Roadshow! From 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., we will air these daily themes:



Mondays and Tuesdays will be mysteries.

Wednesdays will be histories.

Thursdays will be nature.

Fridays will be science.

Check out WVIZ’s schedule for more information.