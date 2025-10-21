The Homework Machine: AI + K12 Education

Airs Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

OpenAI launched ChatGPT November 2022, and students everywhere discovered a temptation difficult to resist: a tool that quickly, comprehensively, and convincingly does their homework. Nearly three years later, schools are still wrestling with big questions: How should students, educators, parents, administrators, and districts manage the fact that artificial intelligence in education is here to stay? What constitutes cheating in the age of AI? How are teachers using AI to improve student outcomes? How do students feel about AI, whether they—or their peers—are using it to complete assignments?