With Good Reason: Mapping Segregation

Airs Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

When Johnny Finn's urban planning students arrive at the mostly white campus of Christopher Newport University, they often warn each other to stay away from the number streets in the nearby city because those are dangerous. Finn says the "number streets" represent a century of deliberate segregation and redlining that have cost African American middle class families across America billions in lost wealth. Also in the show: The New Map of Empire: How British surveyors fanned out across frontier territories--from the frigid coasts of the Gulf of St. Lawrence to tropical islands in the southeastern Caribbean--to make distant spaces legible from London.