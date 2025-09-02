The Engineers: Exploring the Human 

Airs Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Engineering has moved inside the body to innovate like never before. In neuroscience, brain implants can provide ‘psychic’ communication for people with locked-in syndrome. In medication, a new technology aims to deliver chemotherapy and other drugs directly to the parts that need them by bubbles in the bloodstream. And ingestible electronics are being made to fight disease by sending antibody-directing messages straight from the gut to the brain. Three biomedical engineers at the forefront of their profession join presenter Caroline Steel in London to discuss their trailblazing work and answer questions from an audience at the Royal Geographical Society.