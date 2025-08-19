© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Published August 19, 2025 at 10:04 AM EDT

Airs Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at 8 p.m. on WKSU
This summer, take a road trip through unexpected corners of American life, exploring niche interests both on-the-road and at home. From Rubik’s speed cubing to dog agility, and from regional cooking to competitive jigsaw puzzling, Niche to Meet You: Every Hobby Has a Story highlights how hobbies offer more than just fun—they foster connection, support mental and physical health, and provide a sense of purpose at any age.

